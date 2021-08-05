checkAd

Else Nutrition to Expand into Harmon’s Neighborhood Grocer

Else Expands Brand’s Reach into the Western U.S. and Mountain Regions.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces that it will be expanding its reach into the Western U.S. and mountain regions with its new listing in all 19 Harmon’s Grocery locations.

Based out of Utah, Harmons is a leader in the grocery space in Utah, with its upscale, family-oriented approach. Harmon’s Grocery is one of the few remaining locally-owned and operated grocery chains in Utah.

“Partnering with Harmon’s fills a strategic distribution gap for us,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “It serves as a geographic bridge between our presence in California and Nevada, to the presence we have in Colorado. We’re also delighted by this retailer’s keen attention to quality and health-oriented products,” she added.

Else is expected to hit Harmons shelves in September 2021.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

