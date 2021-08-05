checkAd

Medolife Rx to Participate in Inaugural Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert, Showcasing Breakthrough Pain Relief and Immunapen Product Lines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated Bio-Pharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it will join the highly anticipated “Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert” competition. This event will feature the most elite current skaters and returning Olympians, top skating legends, such as Tony Hawk, as well as members of the famous Bones Brigade. The event will be held at the Utah State Fairgrounds in Salt Lake City on August 27 and 28. This is the first major audience-attended skateboarding competition since the beginning of the pandemic, which is looking to attract over 8,000 attendees over the two days of competition.

Now under the Aelia brand name, this event also marks the Company’s relaunch of its extremely popular polarized muscle rub products, and the expansion into additional products targeting foot pain, anti-cramp, migraine relief, sun care, burn, wound care and eczema relief. All products in the Aelia brand contain polarized active ingredients utilizing the company’s patented process. 

This also marks the first public introduction of the Company’s highly anticipated Immunapen brand. The Immunapen product line utilizes the Company’s proprietary polarized scorpion peptide formulation, which is a clinically proven immune system enhancer. The four unique homeopathic pens focus on a specific area of wellness, such as energy and focus, anti-anxiety, stress relief and general immune support. The Immunapen products target the current needs of the population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This will be one of our first major marketing activations alongside Tony Hawk, and we couldn’t be more excited for the venue and opportunity,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Working with Tony Hawk to spread the word about our Aelia product line has been a dream-come-true. He is a world-class athlete, who not only embraces the products but has a deep understanding of their benefits, especially for active lifestyle users. His audience is extremely diverse, and we look forward to supporting him and his work for years to come.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medolife Rx to Participate in Inaugural Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert, Showcasing Breakthrough Pain Relief and Immunapen Product Lines BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated Bio-Pharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Imugene and Celularity Announce an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Develop a Novel Oncolytic ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board