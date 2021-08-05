Medolife Rx to Participate in Inaugural Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert, Showcasing Breakthrough Pain Relief and Immunapen Product Lines

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated Bio-Pharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it will join the highly anticipated “Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert” competition. This event will feature the most elite current skaters and returning Olympians, top skating legends, such as Tony Hawk, as well as members of the famous Bones Brigade. The event will be held at the Utah State Fairgrounds in Salt Lake City on August 27 and 28. This is the first major audience-attended skateboarding competition since the beginning of the pandemic, which is looking to attract over 8,000 attendees over the two days of competition.



Now under the Aelia brand name, this event also marks the Company’s relaunch of its extremely popular polarized muscle rub products, and the expansion into additional products targeting foot pain, anti-cramp, migraine relief, sun care, burn, wound care and eczema relief. All products in the Aelia brand contain polarized active ingredients utilizing the company’s patented process.

This also marks the first public introduction of the Company’s highly anticipated Immunapen brand. The Immunapen product line utilizes the Company’s proprietary polarized scorpion peptide formulation, which is a clinically proven immune system enhancer. The four unique homeopathic pens focus on a specific area of wellness, such as energy and focus, anti-anxiety, stress relief and general immune support. The Immunapen products target the current needs of the population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This will be one of our first major marketing activations alongside Tony Hawk, and we couldn’t be more excited for the venue and opportunity,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Working with Tony Hawk to spread the word about our Aelia product line has been a dream-come-true. He is a world-class athlete, who not only embraces the products but has a deep understanding of their benefits, especially for active lifestyle users. His audience is extremely diverse, and we look forward to supporting him and his work for years to come.”