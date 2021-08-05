checkAd

Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production Update and Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1.5% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announces a Bitcoin production update and the announcement date of its second quarter 2021 financial results.

Mining Production Highlights as of August 1, 2021

  • Mined 391 new Bitcoin during July 2021, Bitfarms’ largest monthly production rate achieved in 2021 and approximately 96% more than its mining production in January 2021. The Company is currently mining between 12½ and 13½ Bitcoin each day.
  • Mined 1,748 Bitcoin in the first seven months of 2021, the largest number of Bitcoin mined in North America as reported by publicly traded miners.
  • Deposited 1,678 Bitcoin into custody through August 1, 2021, representing approximately 96% of the Company’s Bitcoin production this year and valued at approximately US$69.8 million based on the July 31st closing price of US$41,626.

Bitcoin Production Update

As of August, 1, 2021, Bitfarms’ year-to-date Bitcoin (“BTC”) production by month was:

Month BTC  
January 199  
February 178  
March 221  
April 232  
May 262  
June 265  
July 391  

As previously noted, recent macroeconomic events in China have increased Bitfarms’ market share and daily Bitcoin production rate substantially. This increase in market share offsets the reduction in Bitcoin price from a high of approximately US$63,000 in April 2021 to its July 2021 month-end value of US$41,626. In addition, these recent developments:

  1. Position the Company to accumulate more Bitcoin on its balance sheet than previously anticipated,
  2. Reduce the Company’s average cost to produce each Bitcoin in light of the fixed nature of the majority of its operating costs, and
  3. Lower capital requirements by enabling the Company to negotiate substantial price reductions on its existing hardware purchase agreements for the 55,300 miners scheduled for delivery through the remainder of 2021 and 2022 towards its goal of reaching 8 Exahash of computing power by year-end 2022.
    Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production Update and Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1.5% of the Bitcoin …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Imugene and Celularity Announce an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Develop a Novel Oncolytic ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board