Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production Update and Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms
Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1.5%
of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announces a Bitcoin production update and the announcement date of its second quarter 2021 financial results.
Mining Production Highlights as of August 1, 2021
- Mined 391 new Bitcoin during July 2021, Bitfarms’ largest monthly production rate achieved in 2021 and approximately 96% more than its mining production in January 2021. The Company is currently mining between 12½ and 13½ Bitcoin each day.
- Mined 1,748 Bitcoin in the first seven months of 2021, the largest number of Bitcoin mined in North America as reported by publicly traded miners.
- Deposited 1,678 Bitcoin into custody through August 1, 2021, representing approximately 96% of the Company’s Bitcoin production this year and
valued at approximately US$69.8 million based on the July 31st closing price of US$41,626.
Bitcoin Production Update
As of August, 1, 2021, Bitfarms’ year-to-date Bitcoin (“BTC”) production by month was:
|Month
|BTC
|January
|199
|February
|178
|March
|221
|April
|232
|May
|262
|June
|265
|July
|391
As previously noted, recent macroeconomic events in China have increased Bitfarms’ market share and daily Bitcoin production rate substantially. This increase in market share offsets the reduction in Bitcoin price from a high of approximately US$63,000 in April 2021 to its July 2021 month-end value of US$41,626. In addition, these recent developments:
- Position the Company to accumulate more Bitcoin on its balance sheet than previously anticipated,
- Reduce the Company’s average cost to produce each Bitcoin in light of the fixed nature of the majority of its operating costs, and
- Lower capital requirements by enabling the Company to negotiate substantial price reductions on its existing hardware purchase agreements for
the 55,300 miners scheduled for delivery through the remainder of 2021 and 2022 towards its goal of reaching 8 Exahash of computing power by year-end 2022.
