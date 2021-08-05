Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production Update and Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“ Bitfarms ”, or the “ Company ”) ( NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF ), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1.5% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announces a Bitcoin production update and the announcement date of its second quarter 2021 financial results.

Mined 391 new Bitcoin during July 2021, Bitfarms’ largest monthly production rate achieved in 2021 and approximately 96% more than its mining production in January 2021. The Company is currently mining between 12½ and 13½ Bitcoin each day.

Mined 1,748 Bitcoin in the first seven months of 2021, the largest number of Bitcoin mined in North America as reported by publicly traded miners.

Deposited 1,678 Bitcoin into custody through August 1, 2021, representing approximately 96% of the Company’s Bitcoin production this year and valued at approximately US$69.8 million based on the July 31st closing price of US$41,626.



Bitcoin Production Update

As of August, 1, 2021, Bitfarms’ year-to-date Bitcoin (“BTC”) production by month was:

Month BTC January 199 February 178 March 221 April 232 May 262 June 265 July 391

As previously noted, recent macroeconomic events in China have increased Bitfarms’ market share and daily Bitcoin production rate substantially. This increase in market share offsets the reduction in Bitcoin price from a high of approximately US$63,000 in April 2021 to its July 2021 month-end value of US$41,626. In addition, these recent developments: