PowerFleet Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) , a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total revenue was $33.5 million, a 30% increase year-over-year.

High margin, recurring and services revenue was $18.1 million, or 54% of total revenue.

At quarter end, cash and cash equivalents totaled $39.9 million and $53.3 million of working capital.





Second Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

Launched ‘Vista’, an advanced vehicle video solution with artificial intelligence capabilities to analyze and proactively manage risky driving situations across fleets.

Entered into a reseller agreement with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group (Logisnext) to introduce PowerFleet Enterprise Telematic Solution to their North American customers and dealer network.

Selected by White Oak Transportation to equip their 875-trailer fleet with PowerFleet’s LV-500 solution for better asset visibility, and operational efficiencies.

Chosen by the Israeli Police to provide technological services for more than 7,500 vehicles for the next four years.

Provided Comasco with an IoT solution for real-time tracing and inventory management of their rented crane parts.



Management Commentary

“The measurable pickup we experienced in new sales activity across our geographic regions was a key driver of the robust revenue growth we generated in the second quarter,” said Chris Wolfe, PowerFleet CEO. “The acceleration we are seeing across our end markets drove a 16% sequential increase and 30% year-over-year increase in total revenue, while our focus on building predictable revenue streams produced an 11% year-over-year increase in high margin, recurring and services revenue. Our financial performance also demonstrates the leverage in our business model, reflected by our expanding profitability metrics. Overall, our second quarter results reveal the continued execution of our long-term strategy to increase high margin recurring and services revenue by expanding our high-value solutions offerings and growing our business in our targeted markets.

“PowerFleet’s improving financial performance is a direct result of the building sales activity we’ve been seeing across our key geographic regions, which is also validated by our robust backlog and opportunity pipeline. Domestically, we secured several new wins and follow-on orders in the quarter, including adding a major North American moving company and White Oak as new customers as well as signing a major 3,000-unit follow-on order with a customer who we announced last year. Internationally, our sales momentum and customer traction were equally as robust. Our Israeli operations achieved two major milestones in Q2, including surpassing 200,000 monthly subscribers and installing 6,400 units in the month of June, which is the highest monthly installation count since the company’s inception.

“As our financial and operational performance indicate, we have entered the second half of 2021 with encouraging momentum, giving us confidence in our growth prospects. We are making meaningful progress on our financial goals and toward realizing our vision to be the leading solutions provider in the massive industrial IoT solutions space.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 30% to $33.5 million from $25.8 million in the same year-ago period.

Services revenue was $18.1 million, or 54% of total revenue, an improvement compared to $16.4 million, or 64% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product revenue, which drives future services revenue, was $15.5 million, or 46% of total revenue, an improvement compared to $9.4 million, or 36% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit was $16.0 million, or 48% of total revenue, compared to $14 million, or 55% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $11.4 million, or 63% of total service revenue, compared to $10.7 million, or 65% of total service revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $4.6 million, or 30% of total product revenue, compared to $3.4 million, or 35% of total product revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $13.4 million, compared to $12.2 million in the same year-ago period. Research and development expenses were $2.8 million, compared to $2.6 million in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $2.6 million, or $(0.08) per basic and diluted share (based on 34.9 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $3.8 million, or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period (based on 29.4 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Non-GAAP net income totaled $1.4 million, or $0.04 per basic and $0.03 per diluted share (based on 34.9 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 43.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to non-GAAP net income of $789,000, or $0.03 per basic and $0.02 diluted share (based on 29.4 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 36.6 million weight average diluted shares outstanding), in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about non-GAAP net income and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $2.8 million, an improvement from adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

At quarter-end, the company had $39.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company’s working capital position at quarter-end was $53.3 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), PowerFleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of PowerFleet’s current financial performance. Specifically, PowerFleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternate to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because PowerFleet’s method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,766,000 ) $ (2,633,000 ) $ (8,315,000 ) $ (5,616,000 ) Non-controlling interest (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (16,000 ) (1,000 ) Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,140,000 1,196,000 2,263,000 2,392,000 Interest (income) expense, net 625,000 598,000 1,360,000 1,056,000 Other (income) expense, net (5,000 ) 2,000 (7,000 ) 2,000 Income tax (benefit) expense 460,000 67,000 653,000 540,000 Depreciation and amortization 1,983,000 2,089,000 4,050,000 4,230,000 Stock-based compensation 977,000 1,096,000 2,086,000 2,193,000 Foreign currency translation 693,000 388,000 51,000 (631,000 ) Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory (9,000 ) - 124,000 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,097,000 $ 2,802,000 $ 2,249,000 $ 4,165,000

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,766,000 ) $ (2,633,000 ) $ (8,315,000 ) $ (5,616,000 ) Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,140,000 1,196,000 2,263,000 2,392,000 Other (income) expense, net (5,000 ) 2,000 (7,000 ) 2,000 Intangible assets amortization expense 1,332,000 1,298,000 2,664,000 2,597,000 Stock-based compensation 977,000 1,096,000 2,086,000 2,193,000 Foreign currency translation 693,000 388,000 51,000 (631,000 ) Non-cash portion of income tax expense 427,000 21,000 615,000 492,000 Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory (9,000 ) - 124,000 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 789,000 $ 1,368,000 $ (519,000 ) $ 1,429,000 Non-GAAP net income (loss) - basic $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 Non-GAAP net income (loss) - diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 29,399,000 34,898,000 29,216,000 34,083,000 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 36,583,000 43,083,000 29,216,000 42,403,000

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to PowerFleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond PowerFleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for PowerFleet’s products to continue to develop, the possibility that PowerFleet may not be able to integrate successfully the business, operations and employees of I.D. Systems and Pointer, the inability to protect PowerFleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in PowerFleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PowerFleet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, PowerFleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, PowerFleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Products $ 9,394,000 $ 15,466,000 $ 22,602,000 $ 26,886,000 Services 16,371,000 18,082,000 33,962,000 35,653,000 25,765,000 33,548,000 56,564,000 62,539,000 Cost of revenue: Cost of products 6,023,000 10,862,000 15,325,000 19,014,000 Cost of services 5,699,000 6,641,000 12,330,000 13,010,000 11,722,000 17,503,000 27,655,000 32,024,000 Gross Profit 14,043,000 16,045,000 28,909,000 30,515,000 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,166,000 13,421,000 27,269,000 27,029,000 Research and development expenses 2,582,000 2,779,000 5,754,000 5,524,000 14,748,000 16,200,000 33,023,000 32,553,000 Loss from operations (705,000 ) (155,000 ) (4,114,000 ) (2,038,000 ) Interest income 17,000 12,000 31,000 24,000 Interest expense (679,000 ) (611,000 ) (1,429,000 ) (1,081,000 ) Foreign currency translation of debt (805,000 ) (615,000 ) 90,000 412,000 Other (expense) income, net 5,000 (2,000 ) 7,000 (2,000 ) Net loss before income taxes (2,167,000 ) (1,371,000 ) (5,415,000 ) (2,685,000 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (460,000 ) (67,000 ) (653,000 ) (540,000 ) Net loss before non-controlling interest (2,627,000 ) (1,438,000 ) (6,068,000 ) (3,225,000 ) Non-controlling interest 1,000 1,000 16,000 1,000 Net loss (2,626,000 ) (1,437,000 ) (6,052,000 ) (3,224,000 ) Accretion of preferred stock (168,000 ) (168,000 ) (336,000 ) (336,000 ) Preferred stock dividend (972,000 ) (1,028,000 ) (1,927,000 ) (2,056,000 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,766,000 ) $ (2,633,000 ) $ (8,315,000 ) $ (5,616,000 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 29,399,000 34,898,000 29,216,000 34,083,000



PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As of December 31, 2020 June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,127,000 $ 39,861,000 Restricted cash 308,000 308,000 Accounts receivable, net 24,147,000 29,656,000 Inventory, net 12,873,000 13,472,000 Deferred costs - current 3,128,000 2,800,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,184,000 6,909,000 Total current assets 64,767,000 93,006,000 Deferred costs - less current portion 2,233,000 1,163,000 Fixed assets, net 8,804,000 8,866,000 Goodwill 83,344,000 83,344,000 Intangible assets, net 31,276,000 28,678,000 Right of use asset 9,700,000 9,451,000 Severance payable fund 4,056,000 4,062,000 Deferred tax asset 1,506,000 1,005,000 Other assets 3,115,000 3,177,000 Total assets $ 208,801,000 $ 232,752,000 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 5,579,000 $ 5,918,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 20,225,000 23,563,000 Deferred revenue - current 7,339,000 8,048,000 Lease liability - current 2,755,000 2,190,000 Total current liabilities 35,898,000 39,719,000 Long-term debt, less current maturities 23,179,000 20,015,000 Deferred revenue - less current portion 6,006,000 5,421,000 Lease liability - less current portion 7,050,000 7,416,000 Accrued severance payable 4,714,000 4,672,000 Other long-term liabilities 674,000 739,000 Total liabilities 77,521,000 77,982,000 MEZZANINE EQUITY Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A 51,992,000 52,327,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - - Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders' equity 79,213,000 102,364,000 Non-controlling interest 75,000 79,000 Total equity 79,288,000 102,443,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 208,801,000 $ 232,752,000



PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Data