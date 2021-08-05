Aldeyra Therapeutics Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

“We continue to make meaningful strides toward our goal of developing effective and highly differentiated new therapies to treat ocular and systemic diseases with significant unmet medical need,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra. “We remain on schedule to report top-line results from the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY and TRANQUILITY-2 dry eye disease clinical trials in the fourth quarter of this year, and we look forward to releasing results of our Phase 2 clinical trials of ADX-629 in systemic immunological diseases by the end of the year or early 2022.”

Recent Corporate Highlights and Program Updates

Phase 3 TRANQUILITY and TRANQUILITY-2 Dry Eye Disease Clinical Trial Results Expected in the Fourth Quarter of 2021: Enrollment is ongoing in the dry eye chamber Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Trial of reproxalap. An identical trial, TRANQUILITY-2, is expected to begin enrollment this quarter. Ocular redness is the primary endpoint of the TRANQUILITY trials, which include tear RASP levels, Schirmer's test, and dry-eye symptoms as secondary endpoints. Top-line results are expected in the fourth quarter of this year. In addition, the company has initiated a multi-center, double-masked, randomized, vehicle-controlled, parallel-group Phase 2 clinical trial of reproxalap in dry eye disease. The Phase 2 trial is designed to optimize the measurement of tear RASP levels, with approximately 75 patients expected to be enrolled per arm. Similar to TRANQUILITY, ocular redness is the primary endpoint in the trial.

Orphan Drug Designation Granted for ADX-2191 in Two Additional Retinal Disease Indications : The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection) for the treatment of two rare retinal diseases: primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, an aggressive, high-grade cancer; and retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a clinical group of rare genetic eye diseases characterized by retinal cell death and loss of vision. Aldeyra plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX-2191 in patients with RP this year. The FDA's orphan drug designation program is designed to provide financial incentives to sponsors for developing drugs and biologics for rare diseases and conditions, in part defined as affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Sponsors of designated orphan drugs are eligible for partial tax credits for clinical trial costs, waiver of the user fee for marketing applications and, upon approval, consideration for seven years of marketing exclusivity.

Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results from ADX-629, an Orally Available, Systems-Based RASP Inhibitor, Expected in the Fourth Quarter of 2021 or First Quarter of 2022: Initial Phase 2 clinical trial results from ADX-629, a novel orally available RASP inhibitor currently undergoing testing in asthma, psoriasis, and COVID-19, are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 or first quarter of 2022. ADX-629 represents a first-in-class systems-based therapeutic approach for the potential treatment of a myriad of immune-mediated diseases that today are treated with single-target drugs that can lead to serious toxicity.

Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were $249.7 million. Based on Aldeyra’s current operating plan, the company believes that existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund currently projected operating expenses through the end of 2023, including potential New Drug Application submissions for reproxalap; initial commercialization of reproxalap, if approved; and continued development of the company’s product candidates in ocular and systemic immune-mediated diseases.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Aldeyra reported a net loss of $14.9 million, compared with a net loss of $7.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net loss per share was $0.28 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $0.25 for the same period in 2020. Losses have resulted from the costs of clinical trials and research and development programs, as well as from general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses were $11.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $4.9 million for the same period in 2020. The increase of $6.6 million is primarily related to the increase in clinical research and development expenditures.

General and administrative expenses were $3.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase of $0.9 million is primarily due to an increase in personnel-related costs and other miscellaneous administrative expenses.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total operating expenses were $14.5 million, compared with total operating expenses of $7.1 million for the same period in 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

About Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel immune-modulating therapies to treat ocular and systemic diseases. Two of the company’s lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP, which are pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection), a drug candidate in Phase 3 testing for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding submission of potential New Drug Applications; the anticipated timing of results from Aldeyra's clinical trials; and Aldeyra's projected cash runway.

In addition to the risks described above and in Aldeyra's other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Aldeyra's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Aldeyra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,739,010 $ 52,858,311 Cash equivalent - reverse repurchase agreements 125,000,000 25,000,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,521,718 5,200,957 Total current assets 256,260,728 83,059,268 Right-of-use assets 118,401 233,310 Fixed assets, net 48,083 59,925 Total assets $ 256,427,212 $ 83,352,503 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,094,461 $ 381,638 Accrued expenses 6,196,300 8,134,765 Current portion of credit facility — 3,659,776 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 118,401 233,310 Total current liabilities 7,409,162 12,409,489 Long-term debt 15,338,105 11,434,456 Total liabilities 22,747,267 23,843,945 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, voting, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 authorized

and 57,997,345 and 38,667,491 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 57,997 38,667 Additional paid-in capital 496,764,448 296,385,619 Accumulated deficit (263,142,500) (236,915,728) Total stockholders’ equity 233,679,945 59,508,558 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 256,427,212 $ 83,352,503

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 11,474,446 $ 4,885,875 $ 19,200,788 $ 11,519,478 General and administrative 3,068,652 2,220,003 6,173,355 5,224,844 Loss from operations (14,543,098) (7,105,878) (25,374,143) (16,744,322) Other income (expense): Interest income 39,665 71,710 63,427 281,809 Interest expense (433,477) (486,048) (916,056) (925,863) Total other income (expense), net (393,812) (414,338) (852,629) (644,054) Net loss $ (14,936,910) $ (7,520,216) $ (26,226,772) $ (17,388,376) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.28) $ (0.25) $ (0.52) $ (0.59) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 54,280,393 30,118,456 49,979,545 29,586,148

