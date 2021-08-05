Frontier Communications Accelerates Fiber Build Out to Reach 10 Million Locations By End of 2025

Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier, said, “The acceleration of our fiber network expansion is clear evidence that Frontier’s transformation is taking hold. Over the past several months, we’ve made real progress in executing our strategy – by adding world-class leadership, introducing a purpose-driven culture, improving the customer experience, and making our operations more efficient and sustainable.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that it has accelerated the extension of its fiber network and has set a new objective to reach 10 million total locations by the end of 2025. Frontier made significant progress toward this objective in the second quarter of 2021, building fiber to approximately 157,000 new locations. Frontier now expects to reach 600,000 new locations in 2021, resulting in approximately 4 million fiber locations passed by the end of the year.

“Demand for high-speed broadband is growing rapidly, and fiber is the best product to meet the needs of consumers and businesses. Frontier is already doing what customers want and cable can’t – delivering symmetrical download and upload speeds with far lower latency than our competition. Early next year, we will start delivering 2 gigabit per second services, further stretching our performance lead to where only fiber can compete. We have hard work ahead of us, but momentum is increasing as we rally the Frontier team around our mission to Build Gigabit America.”

At its virtual investor day to be held today, Frontier will provide an update on the fiber buildout and other priorities resulting from its strategic review. These include:

Frontier’s current ability to provide a best-in-class offering featuring symmetrical 1 gigabit per second download and upload speeds;

Plans to launch a symmetrical 2 gigabit per second offering in the first quarter of 2022 that will unlock next-generation digital experiences for customers;

Plans to deploy fiber to reach 10 million locations by 2025; and

A new target of $250 million run rate savings by 2023 from simplifying the Company’s operations and improving the customer experience.

Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results2

Frontier today also reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Regarding the results, Mr. Jeffery added, “Our second-quarter results reflect continuing momentum in our fiber expansion strategy, with all key fiber metrics in line or above expectations. In particular, we accelerated our fiber build out, continued our customer momentum with another strong quarter of consumer fiber net adds, and reduced our consumer churn. Taken together, it was another strong quarter that positions Frontier well as we head into the second half of the year.”

Frontier reported consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2021 of $1.62 billion, a 7.9% decline from consolidated revenue reported in the second quarter of 2020, due to declining consumer copper subscribers and wholesale revenue, and the impact of fresh start accounting. Frontier’s overall data and internet services revenue of $839 million decreased slightly in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to declining copper subscribers. fiber broadband revenue was $268 million, a 13.6% increase over the second quarter of 2020, due to subscriber gains and higher ARPU. Consumer fiber net adds were approximately 12,000 in the quarter, the eighth consecutive quarter of positive consumer fiber net adds, resulting in broadband customer growth of 3.3% relative to the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 operating income was $298 million. Net income was $4.58 billion due to approximately $4.2 billion of reorganization gains in the quarter, primarily related to the extinguishment of debt.

Adjusted EBITDA was $633 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 39.2%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $703 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 40.1% in the second quarter of 2020.

The $70 million year-over-year decline in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by revenue declines, partially offset by cost savings initiatives, including the emphasis on reducing video content costs.

Capital expenditures increased to $385 million in the quarter from $225 million in the second quarter of 2020, as fiber expansion initiatives accelerated.

Consumer Results

Consumer revenue was $826 million, a 6.0% decline from the second quarter of 2020, as fiber revenue growth was offset by copper revenue declines and the impact of fresh start accounting.

Consumer customer churn was 1.54%, down slightly from 1.63% in the second quarter of 2020.

Fiber broadband revenue was $238 million, a 14.4% increase over the second quarter of 2020.

Fiber broadband customer net adds were 12,000, an increase over 8,000 net adds in the second quarter of 2020.

Fiber broadband customer churn was 1.53%, consistent with churn of 1.52% in the second quarter of 2020.

Fiber broadband ARPU was $63.10, a 10.9% increase over the second quarter of 2020, as customers continue to upgrade to faster speeds.

Business and Wholesale Results

Business and wholesale revenue was $707 million, a 9.5% decline from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to proactive strategic repositioning with key business partners to reset pricing in exchange for higher win shares in the future and higher overall expected cash flow stability.

Business and wholesale broadband customer churn was 1.5%, a decline from 1.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

Fiber broadband revenue, excluding wholesale, was $30 million, a 5.6% increase over the second quarter of 2020.

Fiber broadband ARPU was $104.66, a 4.4% increase over the second quarter of 2020.

Capital Structure

Frontier currently has total liquidity of approximately $1.5 billion, including a cash balance of approximately $1 billion and $535 million of available capacity in its revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2021. The Company’s net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is approximately of 2.2x. Frontier has no long-term debt maturities prior to 2027.

2021 Outlook

Frontier today updated its operational and financial guidance expectations for 2021, primarily in connection with the acceleration of its fiber build. As part of its emergence from Chapter 11, Frontier has adopted fresh start accounting in accordance with ASC 852. Additional details on the impact of fresh start accounting were detailed in an 8-K filed with the SEC on July 30, 2021.

Frontier’s guidance for the full year 2021 is as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4-$2.5 billion, consistent with previous guidance, despite a negative non-cash impact of approximately $50 million resulting from fresh start accounting adjustments

Cash capital expenditures of approximately $1.8 billion, higher than previous guidance primarily related to the Company’s accelerated fiber build plans in 2021 and 2022

Fiber build to at least 600,000 locations in 2021, up from previous guidance of 495,000 locations in 2021

Cash taxes of approximately $50 million, consistent with previous guidance

Cash interest payments of approximately $365 million, consistent with previous guidance

Cash pension and OPEB of approximately $70 million (net of capitalization), down from previous guidance of $120 million

Investor Day

Frontier is hosting a virtual investor day on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The event will include an update on Frontier’s strategic review, including its fiber expansion plan, operational initiatives, and enhanced investor reporting package. Frontier will also discuss its second-quarter financial results as part of the investor day. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentation.

Presenters at the investor day will include John Stratton, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer; Veronica Bloodworth, Chief Network Officer; and Spencer Kurn, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

The investor day webcast and presentation materials will be accessible through Frontier’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.frontier.com and will remain archived at this location.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Frontier uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its performance, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, operating free cash flow, adjusted operating expenses, and leverage ratio, each of which is described below. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to (i) assist in analyzing Frontier's underlying financial performance from period to period, (ii) analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions, (iii) establish criteria for compensation decisions, and (iv) assist in the understanding of Frontier's ability to generate cash flow and, as a result, to plan for future capital and operational decisions. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding Frontier’s financial condition and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures (i) provide a more comprehensive view of Frontier’s core operations and ability to generate cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation, and planning decisions and (iii) present measurements that investors and rating agencies have indicated to management are useful to them in assessing Frontier and its results of operations.

﻿A reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the accompanying tables. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP, nor are they alternatives to GAAP measures and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) less income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, investment and other income (loss), pension settlement costs, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt, reorganization items, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, as described above, adjusted to exclude, certain pension/OPEB expenses, restructuring costs and other charges, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue.

Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to assist it in comparing performance from period to period and as measures of operational performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors in evaluating Frontier’s operational performance from period to period because they exclude depreciation and amortization expenses related to investments made in prior periods and are determined without regard to capital structure or investment activities. By excluding capital expenditures, debt repayments and dividends, among other factors, these non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. Management compensates for these shortcomings by utilizing these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Frontier common shareholders is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Frontier common shareholders and excludes restructuring costs and other charges, pension settlement costs, reorganization items, certain income tax items and the income tax effect of these items, and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusting for these items allows investors to better understand and analyze Frontier’s financial performance over the periods presented.

Management defines operating free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as net cash provided from operating activities less capital expenditures. Management uses operating free cash flow to assist it in comparing liquidity from period to period and to obtain a more comprehensive view of Frontier’s core operations and ability to generate cash flow. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in evaluating cash available to service debt and pay dividends. This non-GAAP financial measure has certain shortcomings; it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as items such as debt repayments and preferred stock dividends are not deducted in determining such measure. Management compensates for these shortcomings by utilizing this non-GAAP financial measure in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, restructuring and other charges, goodwill impairment charges, certain pension/OPEB expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Investors have indicated that this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating Frontier’s performance.

Net leverage ratio is calculated as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent four quarters. Investors have indicated that this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating Frontier’s debt levels.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial results for Combined Frontier Note: The following results are reported separately for the month ended April 30, 2021 (our Predecessor period prior to emergence) and for the two months ended June 30, 2021 (our Successor period). While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the two months ended For the one month ended For the three months ended June 30, 2021 April 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (Successor) (Predecessor) (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) (Predecessor) Statement of Operations Data Revenue $ 1,061 $ 555 $ 1,616 $ 1,676 $ 1,801 Operating expenses: Network access expenses 127 66 193 198 255 Network related expenses 269 144 413 422 430 Selling, general and administrative expenses 269 129 398 408 407 Depreciation and amortization 179 119 298 387 397 Loss on disposal of Northwest Operations - - - - 136 Restructuring costs and other charges 11 5 16 2 36 Total operating expenses 855 463 1,318 1,417 1,661 Operating income 206 92 298 259 140 Investment and other income (loss), net (2) (1) (3) 2 (20) Pension settlement costs - - - - (56) Reorganization items, net - 4,196 4,196 (25) (142) Interest expense (62) (29) (91) (89) (160) Income (loss) before income taxes 142 4,258 4,400 147 (238) Income tax expense (benefit) 43 (223) (180) 87 (57) Net income (loss) 99 4,481 4,580 60 (181) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 244,401 104,662 188,516 104,556 104,525 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 244,401 105,002 188,516 104,896 104,525 Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.41 $ 42.81 $ NM $ 0.57 $ (1.73) Diluted net earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.41 $ 42.68 $ NM $ 0.57 $ (1.73) Other Financial Data: Capital expenditures $ 269 $ 116 $ 385 $ 384 $ 225 NM - Not meaningful

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial results for Combined Frontier Note: The following results are reported separately for the four months ended April 30, 2021 (our Predecessor period prior to emergence) and for the two months ended June 30, 2021 (our Successor period). While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For the two months ended For the four months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 April 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (Successor) (Predecessor) (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) Statement of Operations Data Revenue $ 1,061 $ 2,231 $ 3,292 $ 3,734 Operating expenses: Network access expenses 127 264 391 541 Network related expenses 269 566 835 874 Selling, general and administrative expenses 269 537 806 851 Depreciation and amortization 179 506 685 812 Loss on disposal of Northwest Operations - - - 160 Restructuring costs and other charges 11 7 18 84 Total operating expenses 855 1,880 2,735 3,322 Operating income 206 351 557 412 Investment and other income (loss), net (2) 1 (1) (15) Pension settlement costs - - - (159) Reorganization items, net - 4,171 4,171 (142) Interest expense (62) (118) (180) (543) Income (loss) before income taxes 142 4,405 4,547 (447) Income tax expense (benefit) 43 (136) (93) (80) Net income (loss) 99 4,541 4,640 (367) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 244,401 104,584 156,996 104,437 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 244,401 104,924 156,996 104,437 Basic net earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.41 $ 43.42 $ NM $ (3.51) Diluted net earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.41 $ 43.28 $ NM $ (3.51) Other Financial Data: Capital expenditures $ 269 $ 500 $ 769 $ 511 NM - Not meaningful

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data for Non-GAAP Combined Frontier and for Remaining Properties Note: The following results are reported separately for the one and four months ended April 30, 2021 (our Predecessor period prior to emergence) and for the two months ended June 30, 2021 (our Successor period). While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Additionally, the following financial information presents disaggregation of revenue for the operations located in the remaining 25 states (“Remaining Properties”) after excluding the Northwest Operations (“Northwest Ops”) through the date of sale from the Consolidated Company's results. See Schedule C for a reconciliation to the Total Company Results. For the two months ended For the one month ended For the three months ended June 30, 2021 April 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 ( $ in millions ) (Successor) (Predecessor) (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) (Predecessor) Selected Statement of Operations Data Revenue: Data and Internet services $ 556 $ 283 $ 839 $ 842 $ 849 Voice services 283 160 443 487 509 Video services 105 54 159 169 197 Other 62 30 92 95 105 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,006 527 1,533 1,593 1,660 Subsidy and other revenue 55 28 83 83 94 Total revenue $ 1,061 $ 555 $ 1,616 $ 1,676 $ 1,754 Other Financial Data Revenue: Consumer (1) $ 543 $ 283 $ 826 $ 850 $ 879 Business and Wholesale (1) 463 244 707 743 781 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,006 527 1,533 1,593 1,660 Subsidy and other revenue 55 28 83 83 94 Total revenue $ 1,061 $ 555 $ 1,616 $ 1,676 $ 1,754 For the two months ended For the four months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 April 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 ( $ in millions ) (Successor) (Predecessor) (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) Selected Statement of Operations Data Revenue: Data and Internet services $ 556 $ 1,125 $ 1,681 $ 1,704 Voice services 283 647 930 1,038 Video services 105 223 328 409 Other 62 125 187 213 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,006 2,120 3,126 3,364 Subsidy and other revenue 55 111 166 178 Total revenue $ 1,061 $ 2,231 $ 3,292 $ 3,542 Other Financial Data Revenue: Consumer (1) $ 543 $ 1,133 $ 1,676 $ 1,779 Business and Wholesale (1) 463 987 1,450 1,585 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,006 2,120 3,126 3,364 Subsidy and other revenue 55 111 166 178 Total revenue $ 1,061 $ 2,231 $ 3,292 $ 3,542

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Operating Data for Remaining Properties Note: The following table presents operating metrics for the operations located in the remaining 25 states (“Remaining Properties”) after excluding the Northwest Operations (“Northwest Ops”) through the date of sale from the Consolidated Company's results. See Schedule D for a reconciliation to the Total Company Results. As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Consumer customer metrics (2) Customers (in thousands) 3,196 3,234 3,342 3,196 3,342 Net customer additions (losses) (38) (30) (32) (68) (71) Average monthly consumer revenue per customer $ 85.65 $ 87.16 $ 87.22 $ 86.34 $ 87.87 Customer monthly churn 1.54% 1.45% 1.63% 1.49% 1.74% Broadband customer metrics (1) (2) Broadband customers (in thousands) 2,798 2,820 2,881 2,798 2,881 Net customer additions (losses) (22) (14) (18) (36) (38) Employees 16,005 16,201 16,420 16,005 16,420 (1) Due to changes in methodology during the second quarter of 2021, historical periods have been updated to reflect the comparable amounts. (2) Excludes wholesale customers.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor ( $ in millions ) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 993 $ 1,829 Accounts receivable, net 504 553 Other current assets 128 272 Total current assets 1,625 2,654 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,686 12,931 Other assets 4,791 1,210 Total assets $ 15,102 $ 16,795 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Long-term debt due within one year $ 15 $ 5,781 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 1,376 1,359 Total current liabilities 1,391 7,140 Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 2,456 2,990 Liabilities subject to compromise - 11,565 Long-term debt 7,007 - Equity (deficit) 4,248 (4,900) Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $ 15,102 $ 16,795 As of June 30, 2021 Leverage Ratio Numerator: Long-term debt due within one year $ 15 Long-term debt 7,007 Total debt $ 7,022 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (993) Net debt $ 6,029 Denominator: Adjusted EBITDA - last 4 quarters $ 2,686 Net Leverage Ratio 2.2x

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data for Non-GAAP Combined Frontier Note: The following results are reported separately for the month ended April 30, 2021 (our Predecessor period prior to emergence) and for the two months ended June 30, 2021 (our Successor period). While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For the two months ended For the one month ended For the three months ended June 30, 2021 April 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 ( $ in millions ) (Successor) (Predecessor) (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) Cash flows provided from (used by) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 99 $ 4,481 $ 4,580 $ (181) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided from (used by) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 179 119 298 397 Pension settlement costs - - - 56 Stock-based compensation - - - 1 Amortization of deferred financing costs - - - 3 Non-cash reorganization items, net - (5,467) (5,467) 85 Other adjustments (5) - (5) 1 Deferred income taxes 37 (232) (195) (62) Loss on disposal of Northwest Operations - - - 136 Change in accounts receivable 12 2 14 (6) Change in accounts payable and other liabilities 51 (216) (165) 168 Change in prepaid expenses, income taxes, and other assets 7 (6) 1 (125) Net cash provided from (used by) operating activities 380 (1,319) (939) 473 Cash flows provided from (used by) investing activities: Capital expenditures (269) (116) (385) (225) Proceeds from sale of Northwest Operations - - - 1,131 Proceeds on sale of assets - 7 7 3 Other - (1) (1) 1 Net cash provided from (used by) investing activities (269) (110) (379) 910 Cash flows used by financing activities: Long-term debt payments (4) (1) (5) - Proceeds from long-term debt borrowings - 225 225 - Financing costs paid - (4) (4) (19) Finance lease obligation payments (4) (2) (6) (5) Other 1 (14) (13) - Net cash provided from (used by) financing activities (7) 204 197 (24) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 104 (1,225) (1,121) 1,359 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 940 2,165 2,165 991 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 1,044 $ 940 $ 1,044 $ 2,350 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 84 $ 44 $ 128 $ 264 Income tax payments, net $ 24 $ 9 $ 33 $ - Reorganization items, net $ - $ 1,341 $ 1,341 $ 34

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data for Non-GAAP Combined Frontier Note: The following results are reported separately for the four months ended April 30, 2021 (our Predecessor period prior to emergence) and for the two months ended June 30, 2021 (our Successor period). While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For the two months ended For the four months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 April 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 ( $ in millions ) (Successor) (Predecessor) (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) Cash flows provided from (used by) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 99 $ 4,541 $ 4,640 $ (367) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided from (used by) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 179 506 685 812 Pension settlement costs - - - 159 Stock-based compensation - (1) (1) 2 Amortization of deferred financing costs - - - 11 Non-cash reorganization items, net - (5,467) (5,467) 85 Other adjustments (5) 1 (4) 2 Deferred income taxes 37 (148) (111) (92) Loss on disposal of Northwest Operations - - - 160 Change in accounts receivable 12 36 48 23 Change in accounts payable and other liabilities 51 (168) (117) 278 Change in prepaid expenses, income taxes, and other assets 7 46 53 (123) Net cash provided from (used by) operating activities 380 (654) (274) 950 Cash flows provided from (used by) investing activities: Capital expenditures (269) (500) (769) (511) Proceeds from sale of Northwest Operations - - - 1,131 Proceeds on sale of assets - 9 9 5 Other - 1 1 3 Net cash provided from (used by) investing activities (269) (490) (759) 628 Cash flows used by financing activities: Long-term debt payments (4) (1) (5) (5) Proceeds from long-term debt borrowings - 225 225 - Financing costs paid - (4) (4) (19) Finance lease obligation payments (4) (7) (11) (13) Other 1 (16) (15) - Net cash provided from (used by) financing activities (7) 197 190 (37) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 104 (947) (843) 1,541 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 940 1,887 1,887 809 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 1,044 $ 940 $ 1,044 $ 2,350 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 84 $ 84 $ 168 $ 427 Income tax payments, net $ 24 $ 9 $ 33 $ 1 Reorganization items, net $ - $ 1,397 $ 1,397 $ 34

SCHEDULE A Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data for Non-GAAP Combined Frontier and for Remaining Properties Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Note: The following results are reported separately for the one and four months ended April 30, 2021 (our Predecessor period prior to emergence) and for the two months ended June 30, 2021 (our Successor period). While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 ( $ in millions ) (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) (Predecessor) (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) Net income (loss) $ 4,580 $ 60 $ (210) $ 4,640 $ (493) Add back (subtract): Income tax expense (benefit) (180) 87 (57) (93) (80) Interest expense 91 89 160 180 543 Investment and other (income) loss, net 3 (2) 20 1 15 Pension settlement costs - - 56 - 159 Reorganization items, net (4,196) 25 142 (4,171) 142 Operating income 298 259 111 557 286 Depreciation and amortization 298 387 397 685 812 EBITDA $ 596 $ 646 $ 508 $ 1,242 $ 1,098 Add back: Pension/OPEB expense 21 23 23 44 46 Restructuring costs and other charges 16 2 36 18 84 Stock-based compensation - (1) 1 (1) 2 Storm-related insurance proceeds - - (1) - (1) Loss on disposal of Northwest Operations - - 136 - 160 Adjusted EBITDA $ 633 $ 670 $ 703 $ 1,303 $ 1,389 EBITDA margin 36.9% 38.5% 29.0% 37.7% 31.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.2% 40.0% 40.1% 39.6% 39.2%

SCHEDULE B Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Remaining Properties Note: The following results include activity for the one and four months ended April 30, 2021 (our Predecessor period prior to emergence) and for the two months ended June 30, 2021 (our Successor period). While the basis of accounting for the Predecessor and Successor are different as a result of the application of fresh start accounting, we have calculated combined Non-GAAP results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The following table presents Non-GAAP measures for the operations located in the remaining 25 states (“Remaining Properties”) after excluding the Northwest Operations (“Northwest Ops”) through the date of sale from the consolidated Company's results. See Schedule F for a reconciliation to the Total Company results. For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 ( $ in millions ) (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) (Predecessor) (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) Adjusted Operating Expenses Total operating expenses $ 1,318 $ 1,417 $ 1,643 $ 2,735 $ 3,256 Subtract: Depreciation and amortization 298 387 397 685 812 Loss on disposal of Northwest Operations - - 136 - 160 Pension/OPEB expense 21 23 23 44 46 Restructuring costs and other charges 16 2 36 18 84 Stock-based compensation - (1) 1 (1) 2 Storm-related insurance proceeds - - (1) - (1) Adjusted operating expenses $ 983 $ 1,006 $ 1,051 $ 1,989 $ 2,153

SCHEDULE C Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Remaining Properties to Consolidated Frontier For the three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) (Predecessor) Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Northwest Remaining ( $ in millions ) Frontier Frontier Frontier Ops (1) Properties Data and Internet services $ 839 $ 842 $ 874 $ 25 $ 849 Voice services 443 487 523 14 509 Video services 159 169 200 3 197 Other 92 95 108 3 105 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,533 1,593 1,705 45 1,660 Subsidy revenue 83 83 96 2 94 Revenue 1,616 1,676 1,801 47 1,754 Operating expenses (2): Network access expenses 193 198 255 4 251 Network related expenses 413 422 430 7 423 Selling, general and administrative expenses 398 408 407 7 400 Depreciation and amortization 298 387 397 - 397 Loss on disposal of Northwest Operations - - 136 - 136 Restructuring costs and other charges 16 2 36 - 36 Total operating expenses 1,318 1,417 1,661 18 1,643 Operating income 298 259 140 29 111 Consumer (3) $ 826 $ 850 $ 904 $ 25 $ 879 Business and wholesale (3) 707 743 801 20 781 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,533 1,593 1,705 45 1,660 Subsidy revenue 83 83 96 2 94 Total revenue $ 1,616 $ 1,676 $ 1,801 $ 47 $ 1,754 For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) Consolidated Consolidated Northwest Remaining ( $ in millions ) Frontier Frontier Ops (1) Properties Data and Internet services $ 1,681 $ 1,806 $ 102 $ 1,704 Voice services 930 1,095 57 1,038 Video services 328 422 13 409 Other 187 225 12 213 Revenue from contracts with customers 3,126 3,548 184 3,364 Subsidy revenue 166 186 8 178 Revenue 3,292 3,734 192 3,542 Operating expenses (2): Network access expenses 391 541 14 527 Network related expenses 835 874 26 848 Selling, general and administrative expenses 806 851 26 825 Depreciation and amortization 685 812 - 812 Loss on disposal of Northwest Operations - 160 - 160 Restructuring costs and other charges 18 84 - 84 Total operating expenses 2,735 3,322 66 3,256 Operating income 557 412 126 286 Consumer (3) $ 1,676 $ 1,881 $ 102 $ 1,779 Business and wholesale (3) 1,450 1,667 82 1,585 Revenue from contracts with customers 3,126 3,548 184 3,364 Subsidy revenue 166 186 8 178 Total revenue $ 3,292 $ 3,734 $ 192 $ 3,542 (1) Amounts represent the financial results of our Northwest Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Operating expenses for Northwest Ops do not include allocated expenses which are included in operating expenses for our Remaining Properties. (3) Due to changes in methodology during the second quarter of 2021, historical periods have been updated to reflect the comparable amounts.

SCHEDULE D Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Operating Data for Remaining Properties As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Northwest Remaining Frontier Frontier Frontier Ops Properties Consumer customer metrics (1) Customers (in thousands) 3,196 3,234 3,342 - 3,342 Net customer additions (losses) (38) (30) (362) (330) (32) Average monthly consumer revenue per customer $ 85.65 $ 87.16 $ 85.53 $ 76.74 $ 87.22 Customer monthly churn 1.54% 1.45% 1.63% 1.51% 1.63% Broadband customer metrics (1) Broadband customers (in thousands) 2,798 2,820 N/A N/A 2,881 Net customer additions (losses) (22) (14) N/A N/A (18) Employees 16,005 16,201 16,420 - 16,420 As of and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Consolidated Consolidated Northwest Remaining Frontier Frontier Ops Properties Consumer customer metrics (1) Customers (in thousands) 3,196 3,342 - 3,342 Net customer additions (losses) (68) (406) (335) (71) Average monthly consumer revenue per customer $ 86.34 $ 87.21 $ 76.74 $ 87.87 Customer monthly churn 1.49% 1.72% 1.51% 1.74% Broadband customer metrics (1) Broadband customer (in thousands) 2,798 N/A N/A 2,881 Net customer additions (losses) (36) N/A N/A (38) (1) Due to changes in methodology during the second quarter of 2021, historical periods have been updated to reflect the comparable amounts.

SCHEDULE E Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Remaining Properties to Consolidated Frontier For the three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) (Predecessor) Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Northwest Remaining ( $ in millions ) Frontier Frontier Frontier Ops (1) Properties Net income (loss) $ 4,580 $ 60 $ (181) $ 29 $ (210) Add back (subtract): Income tax expense (benefit) (180) 87 (57) - (57) Interest expense 91 89 160 - 160 Investment and other loss, net 3 (2) 20 - 20 Pension settlement costs - - 56 - 56 Reorganization items, net (4,196) 25 142 - 142 Operating income 298 259 140 29 111 Depreciation and amortization 298 387 397 - 397 EBITDA 596 646 537 29 508 Add back: Pension/OPEB expense 21 23 23 - 23 Restructuring costs and other charges 16 2 36 - 36 Stock-based compensation expense - (1) 1 - 1 Storm-related insurance proceeds - - (1) - (1) Loss on disposal of Northwest Operations - - 136 - 136 Adjusted EBITDA $ 633 $ 670 $ 732 $ 29 $ 703 EBITDA margin 36.9% 38.5% 29.8% 61.7% 29.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.2% 40.0% 40.6% 61.7% 40.1% Free Cash Flow Net cash provided from (used by) operating activities $ (939) $ 665 $ 473 N/A N/A Capital expenditures (385) (384) (225) N/A N/A Operating free cash flow $ (1,324) $ 281 $ 248 N/A N/A For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) Consolidated Consolidated Northwest Remaining ( $ in millions ) Frontier Frontier Ops (1) Properties Net income (loss) $ 4,640 $ (367) $ 126 $ (493) Add back (subtract): Income tax benefit (93) (80) - (80) Interest expense 180 543 - 543 Investment and other loss (income), net 1 15 - 15 Pension settlement costs - 159 - 159 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Reorganization items, net (4,171) 142 - 142 Operating income 557 412 126 286 Depreciation and amortization 685 812 - 812 EBITDA 1,242 1,224 126 1,098 Add back: Pension/OPEB expense 44 46 - 46 Restructuring costs and other charges 18 84 - 84 Stock-based compensation (1) 2 - 2 Storm-related insurance proceeds - (1) - (1) Loss on disposal of Northwest Operations - 160 - 160 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,303 $ 1,515 $ 126 $ 1,389 EBITDA margin 37.7% 32.8% 65.6% 31.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.6% 40.6% 65.6% 39.2% Free Cash Flow Net cash provided from (used by) operating activities $ (274) $ 950 N/A N/A Capital expenditures (769) (511) N/A N/A Operating free cash flow $ (1,043) $ 439 N/A N/A (1) Amounts represent the financial results of our Northwest Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Net loss does not include the impact of income taxes and interest expense.

SCHEDULE F Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Remaining Properties to Consolidated Frontier For the three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) (Predecessor) Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Northwest Remaining ( $ in millions ) Frontier Frontier Frontier Ops (2) Properties Adjusted Operating Expenses Total operating expenses (1) $ 1,318 $ 1,417 $ 1,661 $ 18 $ 1,643 Subtract: Depreciation and amortization 298 387 397 - 397 Loss on disposal of Northwest Operations - - 136 - 136 Pension/OPEB expense 21 23 23 - 23 Restructuring costs and other charges 16 2 36 - 36 Stock-based compensation - (1) 1 - 1 Storm-related insurance proceeds - - (1) - (1) Adjusted operating expenses $ 983 $ 1,006 $ 1,069 $ 18 $ 1,051 For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Non-GAAP Combined) (Predecessor) Consolidated Consolidated Northwest Remaining ( $ in millions ) Frontier Frontier Ops (2) Properties Adjusted Operating Expenses Total operating expenses (1) $ 2,735 $ 3,322 $ 66 $ 3,256 Subtract: Depreciation and amortization 685 812 - 812 Loss on disposal of Northwest Operations - 160 - 160 Pension/OPEB expense 44 46 - 46 Restructuring costs and other charges 18 84 - 84 Stock-based compensation expense (1) 2 - 2 Storm-related insurance proceeds - (1) - (1) Adjusted operating expenses $ 1,989 $ 2,219 $ 66 $ 2,153 (1) Amounts represent the financial results of our Northwest Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Operating expenses for Northwest Ops do not include allocated expenses which are included in operating expenses for our Remaining Properties.