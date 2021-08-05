checkAd

DraftKings and Genius Sports Sign Transformative NFL, Official Sports Data, Single-Game Parlay, and Fan Engagement Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 13:00   

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”) today announced a new supplier agreement with DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) (“DraftKings”), a leading sports betting and gaming operator in the U.S., to provide its full range of official sportsbook data and content and fan engagement solutions, including a complete suite of NFL-related products.

The agreement with DraftKings signifies the international adoption of official sports data across the sports ecosystem. As part of the agreement, DraftKings will leverage Genius Sports’ unique technology to help power immersive and personalized live experiences for millions of fans. DraftKings will also gain access to Genius Sports’ proprietary, official data and live video feeds from over 170,000 events per year, including its official NFL data products, dynamic content and player acquisition and retention solutions.

In April 2021, DraftKings was selected as one of the NFL’s tri-exclusive official sports betting partners. In the same period, Genius Sports became the league’s exclusive distributor of real-time official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data, and official sports betting data feed. DraftKings will also become one of the first betting operators to implement a full Genius Sports NFL offering, including NGS, that powers the full player lifecycle, from new acquisition to pre-and in-game engagement, as well as long-term retention.

With this collaboration, DraftKings will expand its official sports data portfolio, allowing customers access to secure, authorized, and official data from top-tier leagues beyond the NFL such as the English Premier League, Liga MX and NASCAR. Through these official live streams, DraftKings users will be able to wager on hundreds of new competitions, including Argentine and Colombian soccer, and the American Hockey League, further reinforcing the business’ position as a provider of world-leading live betting products.

As part of this partnership, DraftKings will also deploy BetBuilder, Genius Sports and Sportcast’s fully automated single-game parlay solution for the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and major soccer competitions. Our customers are at the forefront of all we do and we are always working to better their experience and our products,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer, DraftKings. “The mutually beneficial terms of this agreement allow us to leverage Genius’ technology for years to come. We are excited to expand on the capabilities of our products and provide new and exciting features for our customers like single-game parlays, while having confidence in the integrity of the data we utilize to fuel our offerings.”

