Syros Announces Agreement with Roche to Evaluate SY-5609 as Part of a Novel Combination for Treatment of Colorectal Cancer

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it has entered into a clinical supply agreement with Roche. Under the agreement, Syros will supply SY-5609, its highly selective and potent oral inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7), for a combination dosing cohort in Roche’s ongoing Phase 1/1b INTRINSIC trial, which is evaluating multiple targeted therapies or immunotherapy, including atezolizumab, as single agents or in rational specified combinations in molecularly defined subsets of colorectal cancer (CRC) patients.

“We are pleased that Roche has chosen to study SY-5609 as part of its broader strategy to explore atezolizumab in combination with other targeted agents in defined colorectal cancer patient populations,” said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syros, “We believe SY-5609 is a potentially transformative targeted approach for difficult-to-treat cancers. Preclinical data has shown that CDK7 inhibition enhances the anti-tumor activity of PD-L1 inhibition, providing a strong rationale for combining SY-5609 and atezolizumab. Notably, this trial marks the first clinical investigation of a CDK7 inhibitor with an immunotherapy, and we look forward to working with Roche to evaluate the potential of this novel combination in patients with BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer.”