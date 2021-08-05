Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio

The technologies covered with these patents expand on the Company’s nearly pure spider silk genetic engineering systems allowing for larger, more complex, and more diverse protein production systems.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that the Company has further expanded its leading position in the development of recombinant spider silk with the filing of two new patent applications. These new innovative patents build upon underlying knock-in/knock-out gene-editing technologies that the Company first made public in 2020.

Leveraging in situ auto assembly of large and complex proteins, the first, of these two patents, allows for the creation of silks that incorporate multiple sets of mechanical and chemical properties that cannot be created by conventional gene editing means. Kraig Labs developed this new system to address the limits on size and complexity of protein synthesis available from the world’s leading recombinant gene manufacturers. The Company expects that this new method will produce silks with complexities and scope that have never been seen before, in nature or in the laboratory.

The second patent propels the Company’s developments in gene editing beyond the traditional heavy chain fibroin component of silk. This new research and development avenue opens the doors for the co-production of complementary proteins. This evolution in research delivers on the Company’s vision for its transgenic silkworms as host platforms for tailored cosmetic and pharmacological proteins. This new system leverages the cost-effective and eco-responsible protein system that all of the Company’s technologies are built on.

The Company filed both of these patent applications under the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) process as well as filing utility patents in the United States of America. The broad nature of the PCT application will allow the Company to protect its technologies across the globe.

“Our research team continues to impress, bring new and innovative ideas to transcend what others may see as a technological limitation,” said COO, Jon Rice. “The portfolio of IP that our team is building, together with the resulting silk technologies it has produced, leaves me very optimistic for the future of Kraig Labs, our spider silk technologies, and beyond.”

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

