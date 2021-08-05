checkAd

Tier-1 US Terminal Provider Awards Gilat over $5M for Solid State Amplifiers Powering Militaries Worldwide

05.08.2021   

Further contract expansion is expected with leading terminal provider for Wavestream's MicroStream SSPAs

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today the award of over $5M by a Tier-1 US terminal provider to provide Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) for satellite communication (SATCOM) terminals for militaries worldwide. Further contract expansion is expected with leading terminal provider for Wavestream MicroStream SSPAs.

Gilat's fully owned subsidiary, Wavestream, will provide tightly integrated MicroStream frequency conversion/amplifier units to the leading terminal provider. Wavestream's MicroStream Ka-band SSPAs provide the required solution to meet the power and linearity in the low SWaP solution most essential for tactical and expeditionary military users. The terminals will serve tactical defense users throughout the world.

"We are excited to integrate our MicroStream product into a new line of tactical terminals," said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager. "This is a testament to our leadership in tightly integrated tactical SATCOM frequency conversion and power amplification solutions."

About Wavestream
Wavestream, a Gilat subsidiary is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of next generation satellite communications high power transceivers for In Flight Connectivity, Ground Mobility and Gateway markets. Since 2001, we provide system integrators with field-proven, high performance Ka, Ku and X band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Upconverters (BUCs), Block Down Converters and Transceivers. We design, manufacture and repair our products in-house and have delivered over 40,000 systems in the past 15 years. Wavestream products provide high quality and reliability under the harshest environmental conditions and we are currently certified to ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100D standards. For further details please visit www.wavestream.com

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

