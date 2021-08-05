Imara Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in Ardent Phase 2b Clinical Trial of IMR-687 (tovinontrine) for Sickle Cell Disease

Interim analysis expected in fourth quarter of 2021 and primary endpoint readout now expected in first quarter of 2022

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin and other serious diseases, today announced that the company has completed patient enrollment in the Ardent Phase 2b clinical trial of IMR-687, a potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9, for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Imara also announced that the United States Adopted Names (USAN) Council adopted “tovinontrine” (pronounced toe” vi non’ treen) as the generic name for IMR-687.



“We are pleased to achieve this important milestone for IMR-687,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “Furthermore, we are excited to have enrolled subjects from across the world, including in Africa, making this a truly global effort. We look forward to reporting interim data for the Ardent trial in the fourth quarter of this year and can now refine guidance and expect to report data from the primary analysis in the first quarter of 2022.”