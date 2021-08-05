checkAd

FreightHub, Inc. Reports Record Revenue Increased 394% and 294% for the Three- and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2021, Respectively

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 13:05  |  31   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, released financial results for the three- month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, in Hudson Capital’s amended Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed on August 4, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Hub, said, “By drawing more companies to Fr8Hub and helping solve their logistics needs and challenges, our innovative technology platform and dynamic sales force are overcoming historic levels of capacity constraints within the North American freight truck distribution chain. We believe the attractiveness of our value proposition is reflected in the revenue increases of 394% for the second quarter and of 294% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the prior year periods. This growth is especially encouraging in a very challenging environment. Due to our technology leadership, industry expertise, and growing customer footprint, we believe we are well positioned to continue to capitalize on the long-term opportunities in the cross-border US/Canada, domestic Canada and US markets.”

Second quarter of 2021 revenues were approximately $5.9 million, up 394% compared to approximately $1.2 million in the prior year period. Revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $10.7 million, up 294% compared to approximately $2.7 million for the prior year period.

For more information about Fr8Hub’s financial results, investors are advised to review the three-month and six-month financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, included in Hudson Capital’s amended Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed on August 4, 2021, with the SEC.

About FreightHub, Inc.
FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub) makes shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. A transportation logistics platform company, Fr8Hub focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. As an innovative digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management system (TMS) and public API, Fr8Hub uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers that significantly improves matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FreightHub, Inc. Reports Record Revenue Increased 394% and 294% for the Three- and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2021, Respectively NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Imugene and Celularity Announce an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Develop a Novel Oncolytic ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board