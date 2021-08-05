FreightHub, Inc. Reports Record Revenue Increased 394% and 294% for the Three- and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2021, Respectively

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, released financial results for the three- month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, in Hudson Capital’s amended Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed on August 4, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Hub, said, “By drawing more companies to Fr8Hub and helping solve their logistics needs and challenges, our innovative technology platform and dynamic sales force are overcoming historic levels of capacity constraints within the North American freight truck distribution chain. We believe the attractiveness of our value proposition is reflected in the revenue increases of 394% for the second quarter and of 294% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the prior year periods. This growth is especially encouraging in a very challenging environment. Due to our technology leadership, industry expertise, and growing customer footprint, we believe we are well positioned to continue to capitalize on the long-term opportunities in the cross-border US/Canada, domestic Canada and US markets.”

Second quarter of 2021 revenues were approximately $5.9 million, up 394% compared to approximately $1.2 million in the prior year period. Revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $10.7 million, up 294% compared to approximately $2.7 million for the prior year period.

For more information about Fr8Hub’s financial results, investors are advised to review the three-month and six-month financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, included in Hudson Capital’s amended Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed on August 4, 2021, with the SEC.

About FreightHub, Inc.

FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub) makes shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. A transportation logistics platform company, Fr8Hub focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. As an innovative digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management system (TMS) and public API, Fr8Hub uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers that significantly improves matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking.