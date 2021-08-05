The Movie Studio Executes Strategic Partnership and Distribution Agreement with Adler & Associates Entertainment and Joint Venture with Max Sound Corporation for Enhanced Audio Processing of The Movie Studio, Inc. Motion Pictures

The performance covenants between A&AE and the Company specifically focus on co-production strategic alliances that could be mutually beneficial to both parties, Capital Expenditures (CAP X) and distribution associations between the entities. A&AE has agreed to provide the Company with over 200 feature films for ingestion via its over-the-top (OTT) app platform as well as upcoming motion pictures currently in development for The Movie Studio’s over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform and app, currently available in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store as well as through foreign licensing.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the “Company”) proudly announces a strategic partnership and distribution service agreement with Adler & Associates Entertainment, Inc. (A&AE) and an agreement with Max Sound Corporation (OTC: MAXD) to align the mutually beneficial assets and associations of the two publicly traded companies.

The agreement with Max Sound pertains to enhancing audio processing of current motion pictures owned and licensed by The Movie Studio, Inc. via the Company’s app, as well as upcoming motion pictures currently in development for The Movie Studio’s over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform and app.

The strategic partnership and joint venture forged between the companies, per the performance covenants, augments and combines cross-pollination opportunities and talent associations between the entities and, in addition, could significantly enhance audio quality of independent feature film processing and reduce overlapping capital expenditures of future feature film audio enhancement application(s).

The Movie Studio is a first-mover digital disruptor operating an over-the-top (“OTT”) video platform and utilizes blockchain technology for foreign licensing of content for distribution. The Company is focused on the independent motion picture content sector as a disruptor of the Hollywood model and operates as a vertically integrated motion picture and reality show production and distribution company.

The Company has completed the full launch of its apps in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, with a free content “Watch our Movies!” feature via advertiser video-on-demand (“AVOD”) and a “Be in Our Movies!” value proposition via subscription video-on-demand (“SVOD”), providing multiple revenue streams from the Company’s owned, produced, licensed or aggregated content for worldwide consumption in VOD, foreign sales and on various media devices.