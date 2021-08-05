Notification of Major Holdings

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG; TSXV:AEX) announces that on 4 August 2021 it was informed by TB Amati UK Smaller Companies Fund ("Amati") that Amati has sold a total of 3,319,512 common shares of no par value …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG; TSXV:AEX) announces that on 4 August 2021 it was informed by TB Amati UK Smaller Companies Fund ("Amati") that Amati has sold a total of 3,319,512 common shares of no par value over the period 10 February 2021 to 4 March 2021, and now holds 8,902,710 shares, representing 5.03 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. AEX further announces that pursuant to Schedule Five of the AIM Rules for Companies, the settlement date of the relevant change to the holding was 15 February 2021.