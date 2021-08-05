Etrion Announces Return of Capital Following Sale of Assets

The distribution on shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) will be paid in United States dollars on August 24, 2021. The distribution on shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm will be paid in Swedish kronor in accordance with Euroclear principles on or about August 30, 2021. To execute the payment of the distribution, a temporary administrative cross-border transfer closure will be applied by Euroclear from August 16, 2021, up to and including August 17, 2021 during which period shares of the Company cannot be transferred between TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm.

GENEVA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX) is pleased to announce that further to the recent completion of the sale of substantially all of the Company’s assets, the Company’s board of directors has declared an initial distribution to shareholders of US$0.327 per common share. The distribution will be made as a return of capital to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2021, and the capital of the common shares will be reduced accordingly.

Following completion of the sale of the Company’s assets and as disclosed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 15, 2021 prepared for the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2021, the Company may pursue alternative business activities or may proceed towards a voluntary dissolution of the Company as approved by shareholders and pursue a voluntary delisting from the TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm and a listing on the NEX, a separate board of the TSX Venture Exchange. Further details with respect to the process to be followed by the Company and the timing thereof will be provided as they become available.

About Etrion

The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +41 22 715 20 90



This information is information that Etrion Corporation is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 13:05 CET on August 5, 2021.

