Kambi Says Unaffected by Penn National Gaming Buying Score Media
- (PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc today notes the announcement by partner Penn National Gaming that it has acquired Score Media and Gaming Inc (theScore).
- In 2019, Kambi signed a long-term partnership agreement with Penn National Gaming, which remains unaffected by today’s news
- Says there should be no financial impact on Kambi for the guaranteed term of the contract
- CEO says While I respectfully disagree with Penn National Gaming’s long-term view on vertical integration, the entity they have acquired has yet to develop a proprietary sportsbook, and certainly not one to a similar high standard as what we offer
