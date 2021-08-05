checkAd

Kambi Says Unaffected by Penn National Gaming Buying Score Media

Autor: PLX AI
05.08.2021, 13:17  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc today notes the announcement by partner Penn National Gaming that it has acquired Score Media and Gaming Inc (theScore).In 2019, Kambi signed a long-term partnership agreement with Penn National Gaming, which remains …

  • (PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc today notes the announcement by partner Penn National Gaming that it has acquired Score Media and Gaming Inc (theScore).
  • In 2019, Kambi signed a long-term partnership agreement with Penn National Gaming, which remains unaffected by today’s news
  • Says there should be no financial impact on Kambi for the guaranteed term of the contract
  • CEO says While I respectfully disagree with Penn National Gaming’s long-term view on vertical integration, the entity they have acquired has yet to develop a proprietary sportsbook, and certainly not one to a similar high standard as what we offer
Kambi Group (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kambi Says Unaffected by Penn National Gaming Buying Score Media (PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc today notes the announcement by partner Penn National Gaming that it has acquired Score Media and Gaming Inc (theScore).In 2019, Kambi signed a long-term partnership agreement with Penn National Gaming, which remains …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Novo Nordisk Raises Outlook After Substantial Demand for Wegovy Obesity Drug in U.S.; Shares Jump ...
Beiersdorf H1 Revenue Just Above Estimates
Adidas Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates
Novo Nordisk Earnings Smash Estimates; Outlook Raised
EDPR Sells Polish 149 MW Wind Portfolio for EUR 303 Million
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Lemonade Q2 Adjusted EBITDA USD -40.4 Million vs. Estimate USD -41 Million
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
Vonovia Raises Offer for Deutsche Wohnen to EUR 53 per Share from EUR 52 Before
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
Bayer Gets Positive Phase 2 Results for Eliapixant in Refractory Chronic Cough
Aareal Bank Q2 Operating Profit Rises to EUR 41 Million Despite Provision; Tax Rate to Increase
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21Kambi Q2 EBIT EUR 16.6 Million
PLX AI | Analysen