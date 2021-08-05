Kambi Says Unaffected by Penn National Gaming Buying Score Media Autor: PLX AI | 05.08.2021, 13:17 | 23 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 13:17 | (PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc today notes the announcement by partner Penn National Gaming that it has acquired Score Media and Gaming Inc (theScore).In 2019, Kambi signed a long-term partnership agreement with Penn National Gaming, which remains … (PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc today notes the announcement by partner Penn National Gaming that it has acquired Score Media and Gaming Inc (theScore).In 2019, Kambi signed a long-term partnership agreement with Penn National Gaming, which remains … (PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc today notes the announcement by partner Penn National Gaming that it has acquired Score Media and Gaming Inc (theScore).

In 2019, Kambi signed a long-term partnership agreement with Penn National Gaming, which remains unaffected by today’s news

Says there should be no financial impact on Kambi for the guaranteed term of the contract

Says there should be no financial impact on Kambi for the guaranteed term of the contract

CEO says While I respectfully disagree with Penn National Gaming's long-term view on vertical integration, the entity they have acquired has yet to develop a proprietary sportsbook, and certainly not one to a similar high standard as what we offer



