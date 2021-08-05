checkAd

Growing Packaging, Automotive, and Construction Industries Creates Promising Growth Avenues in Performance Minerals Additives Market, States TMR

Performance minerals additives market is expected to be valued worth US$ 72.5 Bn by 2031. Apart from plastic industry, the market players will experience lucrative avenues from the construction industry

The expansion of cosmetics and personal care industries is projected to work as a driver for market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance mineral additives are gaining impetus across a wide range of end-user industries such as building and construction, packaging, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, automotive, food & beverages, oil & gas, energy & power, and home care and personal care. Noteworthy growth in the product use by all these industries is creating sizable sales opportunities in the performance minerals additives market.

Calcium carbonate, bentonite, mica, kaolin, quartz, perlite, feldspar mineral, talc, refined clay, and halloysite are some of the key examples of performance mineral additives.

The global performance minerals additives market is expected to expand at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2021–2031, according to researchers at Transparency Market Research.

Performance Minerals Additives Market: Key Findings

  • Research and Development Activities Toward Robust Polyolefin Compatibilization Technology

The concept of incorporation of various properties of virgin plastics into recycled plastic is quite a complex process. Thus, the enterprises operating in the performance minerals additive market can grow efforts toward the research and development activities, which are focused on robust polyolefin compatibilization technology. With these research activities, enterprises will be able to develop additives, which may help recycled plastics to reproduce the properties of virgin plastics.

Plastic Application: Potential Dominant Segment in Performance Minerals Additives Market

Performance mineral additives are increasingly utilized in many applications including plastics production, owing to a variety of advantages they offer. The use of performance mineral additives in the plastic materials production allows for incorporation of various properties such as thermal conductivity or high electrical conductivity in them. Thus, the performance mineral additives help in strengthening the functional quality of plastics.

