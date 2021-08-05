checkAd

Vivint Smart Home to Attend Wells Fargo FinTech & Technology Services Forum

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with investors at the Wells Fargo 6th Annual FinTech & Technology Services Forum. Details for the event can be found as follows:

Wells Fargo 6th Annual FinTech & Technology Services Forum

Date:

 

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Time:

 

1x1 and Group Meetings Throughout the Day

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

VVNT-E

Wertpapier


