Vivint Smart Home to Attend Wells Fargo FinTech & Technology Services Forum
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with investors at the Wells Fargo 6th Annual FinTech & Technology Services Forum. Details for the event can be found as follows:
Wells Fargo 6th Annual FinTech & Technology Services Forum
Date:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Time:
1x1 and Group Meetings Throughout the Day
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005120/en/
