checkAd

Mr. Pickle’s Selects PAR Payment Services as Payment Processing Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 13:30  |  20   |   |   

ParTech, Inc. (“PAR”), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for restaurants, has announced that Mr. Pickle’s, a 47-unit chain based in California, has selected PAR Payment Services as its payment processing platform across its network of stores. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

The family-owned and operated premium sandwich chain with locations across California, is no stranger to PAR products, having already selected Brink POS, hardware, PAR Pay, and Data Central for its point of sale software, card processing, and back-office solutions, respectively.

“We have had a great relationship with PAR for several years now and wanted to take the next step in continuing that long-standing partnership,” Michael Nelson, CEO of Mr. Pickle’s said. “In many cases, payment processors have made things complicated, creating complex pricing models with hidden fees and then offering poor customer service. That hasn’t been the case with PAR. Their onboarding and support services are second-to-none, making the implementation process frictionless.”

Unlike other solutions in the restaurant space, PAR’s Payment Services is hardware agnostic, allowing restaurants to either use PAR Pay or their pre-existing third-party gateways and devices. Through PAR’s flexible payment options, concepts can acquire PAR hardware and related services without upfront costs for those solutions.

“We’re eager to continue building on the positive relationship we already have with the Mr. Pickle’s team,” said Savneet Singh, CEO and President of PAR. “We built this program with a focus on making payment processing honest, simple and transparent. Our customers are no longer beholden to a payment processor that hides behind fees and delivers sub-par service. Our customers can build their entire program around our products, giving them a streamlined process with one hand to shake.”

ABOUT MR. PICKLE’S

Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop is a premium sandwich shop offering hand-sliced, proprietary proteins and cheeses, topped with our daily made sauces, served on our fresh baked rolls including our famous Dutch Crunch roll. Established in 1995, Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop serves best in class sandwiches. Our twenty-six years of success and same store sales growth is rooted in the simple formula of “Making the Guest Happy” by providing high quality, crave worthy sandwiches, outstanding guest service, and local community involvement.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Par Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mr. Pickle’s Selects PAR Payment Services as Payment Processing Solution ParTech, Inc. (“PAR”), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for restaurants, has announced that Mr. Pickle’s, a 47-unit chain based in California, has selected PAR Payment Services as its payment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Fiverr and Wix Join Forces to Help Make the Web Accessible for Everyone
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21PAR Technology’s Punchh Launches New End-to-End Pickup Experience with Integrated Loyalty
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21PAR Technology Adds Data Analytics Platform OneDataSource to its Brink POS Integration Partner Ecosystem
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten