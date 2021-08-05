Flower One to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11th and Host Conference Call on August 12th

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (“the Q2-21 filings”) after markets close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Call: 1-877-407-0789 (Canada and US)

1-201-689-8562 (International)

Conference ID: 13722109

Webcast: A live webcast will be available on Flower One’s website or at ViaVid

All interested parties are invited to participate. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 11, 2022. To access the archived webcast, please visit Flower One’s website.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, The Clear, HUXTON, and Flower One’s leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the Company’s flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on becoming the first high-quality, low-cost brand fulfillment partner.