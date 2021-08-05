checkAd

AIR Announces Nominations of Three New Independent Directors

Apartment Income REIT Corp., known as AIR Communities (NYSE: AIRC) (“AIR” or the “Company”), announced today that its Board of Directors has nominated three experienced and exceptionally well-qualified individuals to stand for election as independent directors at the Company’s annual meeting in December: Tom Bohjalian, Kristin Finney-Cooke, and Margarita Paláu-Hernández. The Company also announced that the three incumbent directors whose terms expire at the 2021 annual meeting will retire from the Board.

These announcements are part of AIR’s ongoing board refreshment initiatives. The three nominees were selected after an extensive search by AIR’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, chaired by Kathleen Nelson. Ms. Nelson worked with Ferguson Partners, an independent expert in board recruitment and governance, to identify, interview, and evaluate candidates with the right experience and personal qualities to serve on the AIR Board. All other AIR directors were also fully engaged, meeting with several candidates including the three nominees, and were in unanimous support of the nominees.

“We are pleased to nominate three experienced and talented people to the AIR Board of Directors,” said Board Chairman Tom Keltner. “We set out to find directors who met our criteria, including breadth and depth of experience, knowledge, skills, expertise, integrity, ability to make independent analytical inquires, and an understanding of AIR’s business environment. Tom, Kristin, and Maggie bring deep real estate, investment, and governance expertise and a broad and diverse range of perspectives and backgrounds to the Board, and we are eager to add them to the team. Their nomination exemplifies and continues AIR’s commitment to best-in-class corporate governance and our focus on regular board refreshment.”

Ms. Nelson added: “In addition to achieving business objectives and maximizing returns for shareholders, diversity is a high priority for me. AIR has long been recognized for the opportunities it provides women. About half of AIR’s senior leaders are women, and all of the Board committees are presently chaired by women. With the election of Tom, Kristin, and Maggie, the eight independent directors will include equal numbers of men and women. They will also incorporate the perspectives of immigrants from Iraq, Mexico, and Vietnam together with the lived experience of African American, Asian, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, and other ethnicities. They will span a broad range of ages and have an average tenure of three years, with five new directors having been added in the roughly last 20 months.”

