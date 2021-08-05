GlycoMimetics Reports Highlights and Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

“There are now six trials underway evaluating our lead clinical candidate, uproleselan, including three registration trials and three ISTs, which we anticipate will provide clinical data flow beginning in 2022. Importantly, recruitment rates in both our Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial and the National Cancer Institute’s Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 trial support our expectation that enrollment in both studies can be completed by the end of this year. The support of clinicians who are enrolling patients in our global studies, and now the new ISTs, has made it possible to broaden the scope of our uproleselan clinical research to address unmet needs in AML and beyond,” commented Chief Executive Officer Rachel King.

Operational Highlights

Uproleselan

Enrollment of GlycoMimetics’ pivotal Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML continued in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe at a steady pace throughout the second quarter of 2021. The Company continues to project that enrollment will be completed by year-end 2021.

The pace of enrollment in the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-sponsored Phase 2/3 registration trial, designed to evaluate the use of uproleselan in newly diagnosed older adults with AML who are fit for chemotherapy, continues to support the Company’s expectation that the Phase 2 portion will complete in 2021, and allow for a subsequent interim Event-Free Survival analysis of 262 patients.

During the quarter and shortly after the quarter close, clinicians initiated three ISTs designed to evaluate uproleselan in AML and in bone marrow transplantation for multiple myeloma. These trials are expected to begin producing clinical data in 2022, which the Company believes will support the potential of uproleselan to be used as a foundational treatment in AML to overcome well-established mechanisms of leukemic cell resistance within the bone marrow microenvironment and reduce adverse effects of chemotherapy.

GMI-1359

In April 2021 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting, Duke University clinicians reported biologic activity, as demonstrated by cell mobilization, redistribution of immune subset profiles and changes in other pharmacodynamic markers, observed in the initial two patients treated in the ongoing Phase 1b study in patients with advanced breast cancer with bone metastases. The initial clinical data support the dual functionality of the compound and the potential of GMI-1359 to enhance responses to chemo and immune therapies.

GMI-1687

The Company continued to advance GMI-1687 towards filing of an investigational new drug application (IND), anticipated in the first half of 2022.

Management Transition

Yesterday, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Harout Semerjian as chief executive officer (CEO), effective August 6, 2021, to succeed Founding CEO Rachel King. Mrs. King, who has served as CEO since the Company’s founding, has decided to retire for personal reasons and will continue her involvement with the Company through her role on the Board of Directors and serving as an advisor during a transition period. Mr. Semerjian, a seasoned executive with strong commercial oncology experience, will lead the Company as it advances its registration trials for uproleselan in AML, accelerates planning for potential commercialization, and continues to build out the Company’s pipeline.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash position: As of June 30, 2021, GlycoMimetics had cash and cash equivalents of $118.9 million as compared to $137.0 million as of December 31, 2020.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses increased to $10.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in clinical trial costs in our ongoing global Phase 3 clinical trial of uproleselan in individuals with relapsed/refractory AML.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $4.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Shares Outstanding: Shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2021 were 51,539,010.

About Uproleselan

Discovered and developed by GlycoMimetics, uproleselan is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted inhibitor of E-selectin. Uproleselan (yoo’ pro le’ sel an), currently in a comprehensive Phase 3 development program in AML, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA and from the Chinese National Medical Products Administration for the treatment of adult AML patients with relapsed or refractory disease. Uproleselan is designed to block E-selectin (an adhesion molecule on cells in the bone marrow) from binding with blood cancer cells as a targeted approach to disrupting well-established mechanisms of leukemic cell resistance within the bone marrow microenvironment. In a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, uproleselan was evaluated in both newly diagnosed elderly and relapsed or refractory patients with AML. In both populations, patients treated with uproleselan together with standard chemotherapy achieved better-than-expected remission rates and overall survival compared to historical controls, which have been derived from results from third-party clinical trials evaluating standard chemotherapy, as well as lower-than-expected induction-related mortality rates. Treatment in these patient populations was generally well-tolerated, with fewer than expected adverse effects.

About GMI-1359

GMI-1359 is designed to simultaneously inhibit both E-selectin and CXCR4, which are adhesion molecules involved in tumor trafficking and metastatic spread. Preclinical studies indicate that targeting both E-selectin and CXCR4 with a single compound could improve efficacy in the treatment of cancers that involve the bone marrow, such as AML and multiple myeloma, or in solid tumors that metastasize to the bone, such as prostate cancer and breast cancer, as well as in osteosarcoma, a rare pediatric tumor affecting about 900 adolescents a year in the United States. GMI-1359 completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, and a Phase 1b clinical study designed to enable investigators to study dose ranging and to generate initial biomarker data around the drug’s activity in breast cancer patients is in progress. In the first two patients evaluated, the study showed evidence of on-target effects, immune-activation and cell mobilization. GMI-1359 has received Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA for the treatment of osteosarcoma.

About GMI-1687

Discovered and developed by GlycoMimetics, GMI-1687 is a highly-targeted, highly-potent E-selectin antagonist. It has been shown in preclinical studies to be bioavailable via subcutaneous administration. During 2020, data from oral presentations at major scientific conferences pointed to the potential for a self-administered drug to treat VOC of sickle cell disease. Previously, GlycoMimetics demonstrated in preclinical models that GMI-1687 could be a potentially self-administered drug to be used in treatment of AML. The investigational drug also represents a potential life-cycle extension opportunity for uproleselan.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and for inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. The Company’s science is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play on the surface of every living cell and applying its specialized chemistry platform to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, which alter these carbohydrate-mediated pathways in a variety of disease states, including signaling in cancer and inflammation. As a leader in this space, GlycoMimetics is leveraging this unique targeted approach to advance its pipeline of wholly owned drug candidates, with the goal of developing transformative therapies for serious diseases. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ - $ - $ 1,056 $ 9,000 Cost and expenses: Research and development expense 10,167 9,871 21,315 22,539 General and administrative expense 4,237 4,235 8,425 8,675 Total costs and expenses 14,404 14,106 29,740 31,214 Loss from operations (14,404 ) (14,106 ) (28,684 ) (22,214 ) Other income 5 27 11 472 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (14,399 ) $ (14,079 ) $ (28,673 ) $ (21,742 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 51,539,010 43,801,251 51,118,096 43,688,420 GlycoMimetics, Inc. Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,854 $ 137,035 Working capital 110,066 125,845 Total assets 124,379 142,832 Total liabilities 12,092 14,613 Stockholders' equity 112,286 128,219

