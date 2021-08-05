checkAd

TransCode Therapeutics Awarded Funding from National Institutes of Health (NIH) to Support Clinical Evaluation of TTX-MC138

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 13:30  |  38   |   |   

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNAZ), a platform company solving the challenge of RNA delivery in oncology, today announced that it has been awarded a Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the NIH to support the clinical evaluation of TTX-MC138, TransCode’s lead therapeutic candidate for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. The award totals $2.3 million expected over three years.

“We are honored that the NIH recognizes and supports our mission to overcome the obstacles of RNA delivery in oncology,” said Michael Dudley, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransCode. “We believe our TTX delivery platform offers tremendous potential across a range of indications. Specifically, this SBIR grant will help fund our planned first-in-human study of our lead candidate, TTX-MC138, in patients with metastatic breast cancer. We look forward to submitting an eIND application in the first quarter of next year. This trial is designed to evaluate and demonstrate proof-of-concept for the mechanism of action for our novel delivery platform, potentially enabling TransCode to pursue a diverse pipeline of TTX-based therapeutics.”

TransCode’s proprietary TTX platform leverages an iron oxide nanoparticle as a novel, image-guided system to safely and efficiently deliver oligonucleotides to their intended RNA target. TTX-MC138 targets MicoRNA-10b, believed to drive metastatic disease. The therapeutic has been validated preclinically in multiple indications and has been shown to induce durable regressions of metastatic disease in murine models of disseminated breast cancer.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is an emerging RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics. The Company has created a platform of drug candidates designed to target a variety of tumor types with the objective of significantly improving patient outcomes. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which causes approximately 90% of all cancer deaths representing over nine million deaths per year worldwide. The Company believes that TTX-MC138 has the potential to produce regression without recurrence in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancer, glioblastomas and others. The Company’s other drug candidates, TTX-siPDL1 and TTX-siLIN28b, focus on the treatment of tumors by targeting PD-L1 and Lin28b, respectively.

Seite 1 von 3
TransCode Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TransCode Therapeutics Awarded Funding from National Institutes of Health (NIH) to Support Clinical Evaluation of TTX-MC138 TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNAZ), a platform company solving the challenge of RNA delivery in oncology, today announced that it has been awarded a Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the NIH to support the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Fiverr and Wix Join Forces to Help Make the Web Accessible for Everyone
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-allotment Option
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten