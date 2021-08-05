Erdene Signs Local Cooperation Agreement With Bayankhongor Provincial Government For Bayan Khundii Gold Project

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corporation (TSX: ERD | MSE: ERDN) (“Erdene” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the execution of a Local Cooperation Agreement (“LCA” or “Agreement”) with the Bayankhongor Provincial Government, the host community for its 100%-owned Bayan Khundii Gold Project and all exploration and mining licenses within the Khundii Gold District.

“Executing the Local Cooperation Agreement is a significant milestone for the Bayan Khundii Gold Project,” said Peter Akerley, Erdene’s President and CEO. “Having worked in the community for over a decade we are very pleased to be in a position to advance our projects to the point where significant benefits can begin to flow to our local stakeholders. We look forward to working closely with the local leadership members to ensure the development of a mutually beneficial relationship over the long term.”

Quotes from the Governor of Bayankhongor Province

“We are pleased to execute a comprehensive Local Cooperation Agreement with Erdene Resource Development Corporation, establishing the terms of cooperation for the Bayan Khundii gold project,” said Governor D. Munkhsaikhan. “Erdene has operated responsibly in Bayankhongor province for over a decade, establishing strong relations with local stakeholders. The Bayan Khundii Gold Project will bring significant benefits and create many new jobs for local residents. I look forward to supporting the Project.”

Key Terms of the Agreement

Investments in local communities by Erdene tied to permitting, project development, and first production milestones, as well as annual payments during production;

Establishment of a non-governmental organization comprised of Company and Community members to administer local investments; and

Training, employment, and local procurement commitments.



Local Community Engagement

Erdene held its most recent community consultations in late June 2021, where the Company presented the Bayan Khundii Gold Project development plans at an official meeting of local residents. In this meeting, local community members had the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on the Project. As part of this exercise, community leaders collected a formal survey with the majority of residents supporting the Project’s development. This meeting is part of the Company’s ongoing initiative of local consultations, which is an important component of Erdene’s commitment to operating ethically and considering all stakeholder interests.