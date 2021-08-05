checkAd

InflaRx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial & Operating Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 13:30  |  15   |   |   

  • Severe COVID-19 trial enrollment reaches 299 patients; an independent data monitoring committee has recommended to continue the trial as planned after analyzing data from the first 180 evaluable patients

  • Type A meeting request submitted to further discuss primary endpoint for the Phase III clinical development of vilobelimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa

  • First three patients dosed with vilobelimab in Phase II Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma trial

  • Dr. Korinna Pilz promoted to Chief Clinical Development Officer

  • Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets of approximately €127.5 million as of June 30, 2021

JENA, Germany, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, announced today financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

“I am very pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Korinna Pilz to Chief Clinical Development Officer. Korinna has an impressive background with more than 20 years of drug development experience in biotech and large pharma. Korinna has been instrumental in leading the development of our pipeline programs and building the internal clinical team over the past few years. Our team has been impressed by her professional excellence and we are wishing Korinna a great start in her new role,” said Prof. Niels C. Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of InflaRx. “Our team has continued to work hard to advance the clinical development of vilobelimab in several indications, including the initiation of our first clinical trial for treating cancer patients. We are pleased that the independent data monitoring committee has recommended that the COVID-19 trial shall continue as planned. Earlier clinical results with vilobelimab in this challenging disease showed promise and suggested that C5a inhibition might be beneficial in critically ill COVID-19 patients. We look forward to the results of the Phase III trial, which is on track to read out by the end of this year. We also expect data readouts from our clinical trials in ANCA-associated Vasculitis and Pyoderma Gangraenosum by year end. With upcoming data from these trials as well as plans to meet with the FDA to discuss next steps in Hidradenitis Suppurativa, it promises to be a busy second half of 2021.”

Recent Corporate Highlights and R&D Update

Dr. Korinna Pilz promoted to Chief Clinical Development Officer
Dr. Pilz has been promoted effective August 1st, 2021, to the newly created role of Chief Clinical Development Officer. She joined InflaRx in January 2019 as Program Director Oncology and was promoted to Global Head of Clinical Research and Development in November 2019. She has 20 years’ experience in NCE and NBE development in several companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Merck KGaA and Bayer, and as a consultant. She has vast experience in early and late-stage clinical development and has helped in gaining marketing authorizations for several products. At InflaRx, she has established and grown the clinical development group and under her leadership the group has initiated several clinical trials, including for vilobelimab in cSCC and COVID-19. Korinna is a licensed Medical Doctor and holds a Diploma in Biology from the University of Düsseldorf. She is a member of ASCO, ESMO, AACR and IASLC.

Vilobelimab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)
InflaRx has submitted a Type A meeting request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the HS program to discuss the primary endpoint in the Phase III program. InflaRx expects to hold this Type A meeting by the end of Q3.

As previously reported in 2020, InflaRx received scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) about the European pathway for regulatory approval, including supporting the use of the International Hidradenitis Suppurativa Severity Score System (IHS4) as the primary endpoint.

Once InflaRx receives final feedback from the FDA on the proposed Phase III primary endpoint, the Company will determine the best path forward for the global development program in HS.

Vilobelimab for Severe COVID-19
The Phase III part of the global Phase II/III trial evaluating vilobelimab in mechanically ventilated patients with COVID-19 was initiated in mid-September 2020, and recruitment has reached 299 patients, with 49 sites initiated across several countries, including the United States, Russia, South Africa and countries in Europe and Latin America. An interim analysis by an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC), which took place in July and analyzed the data of the first 180 patients evaluable for 28-day mortality, led to a recommendation to continue the study as planned. Per recommendations from EMA and FDA, the option to potentially stop the study early on the basis of efficacy was removed from the interim analysis. Additional trial sites are expected to be added, including in the United States. Topline data for all 360 enrolled patients at the 28-day mortality primary endpoint are expected to be available by the end of 2021.

Vilobelimab for ANCA-associated Vasculitis (AAV)
In the US IXPLORE clinical Phase II study of IFX-1 in AAV, all patients have completed treatment. In May 2021, InflaRx reported topline data for the study, which indicated that vilobelimab, when given in addition to best standard of care, was shown to be well tolerated. Furthermore, InflaRx previously reported that both Part 1 and Part 2 of the AAV Phase II study in Europe (IXCHANGE) are fully enrolled. Data from this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with 57 patients are expected by the end of 2021.

Vilobelimab in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC)
The Company recently announced that the first patient had been dosed in the open label, multicenter Phase II study evaluating vilobelimab alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cSCC.

The study will investigate two independent arms: vilobelimab alone and vilobelimab in combination with pembrolizumab. The main objectives of the trial are to assess antitumor activity and safety of vilobelimab monotherapy and to determine the maximum tolerated or recommended dose, safety and antitumor activity in the combination arm.

So far, a total of three patients have been enrolled in the monotherapy arm. A safety assessment after at least five weeks of treatment will determine continuation of enrollment in the monotherapy and opening of the combination arm.

Vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangraenosum
As previously announced, the Phase IIa open label trial has reached the target enrollment goal of 18 patients with moderate to severe PG at sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Promising initial data from the first five patients in the study were announced in 2020. A second interim analysis, including six patients treated at the second dose group until day 99, are expected to be available by the end of Q3 2021. Final results from all patients, including the highest dose group, are expected in the first half of 2022.

Financial highlights – Q2 2021

Research and development expenses incurred for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased over the corresponding period in 2020 by €1.6 million to €16.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to the higher expense for the phase III part of our COVID-19 trial and was driven by an overall increase in third-party expenses of €1.0 million. The €0.7 million increase in personnel expenses was mainly related to equity-settled share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses increased by €0.8 million to €5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from €4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This increase is attributable to higher expenses from equity-settled share-based compensation recognized in personnel expenses. Furthermore, legal, consulting and other expenses increased by €0.1 million to €2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from €2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net financial result decreased by €0.1 million to €1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from €1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This decrease is mainly attributable to higher foreign exchange gains, which increased by €2.6 million and higher foreign exchange losses of €2.2 million while interest on marketable securities declined by €0.7 million. Other finance expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 include a €43 thousand gain from a reduction in the allowance for expected credit loss on marketable securities.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was €20.9 million, compared to €18.3 million for the six month ended June 30, 2020.

On June 30, 2021, the Company’s total funds available were approximately €127.5 million, composed of cash and cash equivalents (€72.4 million), current and non-current financial assets and other non-current assets (€55.1 million).

Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, increased to €18.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, from €18.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Additional information regarding these results and other relevant information is included in the notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2021, as well as the financial statements as of December 31, 2020 in “ITEM 18. Financial statements,” which is included in InflaRx’s Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and
Comprehensive Loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

  For the three months ended
June 30, 		For the six months ended
June 30,
(in €, except for share data) 2021
(unaudited)
 		  2020
(unaudited)
 		  2021
(unaudited)
 		  2020
(unaudited)
         
Operating Expenses        
Research and development expenses (11,299,270 )   (7,356,326 )   (16,206,155 )   (14,655,125 )
General and administrative expenses (2,697,839 )   (2,326,895 )   (5,720,177 )   (4,891,698 )
Total Operating Expenses (13,997,109 )   (9,683,221 )   (21,926,332 )   (19,546,822 )
Other income 15,216     102,332     20,678     197,292  
Other expenses (279 )   (3,450 )   (844 )   (9,170 )
Operating Result (13,982,172 )   (9,584,339 )   (21,906,498 )   (19,358,701 )
Finance income 35,622     348,321     58,584     749,756  
Finance expenses (3,050 )   (3,111 )   (6,734 )   (5,258 )
Foreign exchange result (826,303 )   (593,703 )   905,367     547,974  
Other financial result (5,000 )   (200,000 )   43,000     (200,000 )
Income Taxes              
Loss for the Period (14,780,903 )   (10,032,832 )   (20,906,280 )   (18,266,229 )
                       
Share Information        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding 44,186,279     26,172,023     39,024,533     26,138,639  
Loss per share (basic/diluted) (0.33 )   (0.38 )   (0.54 )   (0.70 )
                       
Loss for the Period (14,780,903 )   (10,032,832 )   (20,906,280 )   (18,266,229 )
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:                      
Exchange differences on translation of foreign currency (1,427,302 )   (1,452,973 )   2,077,397     260,895  
Total Comprehensive Loss (16,208,205 )   (11,485,805 )   (18,828,883 )   (18,005,334 )
         

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

in € June 30,2021
(unaudited)
 		  December 31,
2020
         
ASSETS    
Non-current assets    
Property and equipment 334,556     408,263  
Right-of-use assets 1,592,801     546,694  
Intangible assets 291,969     350,183  
Other assets 342,899     353,522  
Financial assets 272,390     272,268  
Total non-current assets 2,834,615     1,930,930  
Current assets    
Current other assets 4,140,348     3,734,700  
Current tax assets 852,464     1,419,490  
Financial assets 54,837,260     55,162,033  
Cash and cash equivalents 72,360,428     25,968,681  
Total current assets 132,190,500     86,284,904  
TOTAL ASSETS 135,025,116     88,215,834  
     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES    
Equity    
Issued capital 5,302,354     3,387,410  
Share premium 280,261,994     220,289,876  
Other capital reserves 28,946,783     26,259,004  
Accumulated deficit (189,251,900 )   (168,345,620 )
Other components of equity (1,649,393 )   (3,726,791 )
Total equity 123,609,838     77,863,880  
Non-current liabilities          
Lease liabilities 1,244,785     220,525  
Other liabilities 33,990     33,323  
Total non-current liabilities 1,278,775     253,847  
Current liabilities    
Trade and other payables 8,930,859     8,258,133  
Lease liabilities 360,221     338,516  
Employee benefits 720,441     1,368,731  
Other financial liabilities 124,982     117,727  
Provisions     15,000  
Total current liabilities 10,136,503     10,098,107  
Total Liabilities 11,415,278     10,351,954  
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 135,025,116     88,215,834  
           

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’
Equity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(in €, except for share data)

 		Issued
capital
 		    Share
premium
 		  Other
capital reserves
 		  Accumulated
deficit
 		  Other
components
of equity
 		  Total
equity
                                   
Balance as of January 1, 2021 3,387,410     220,289,876     26,259,004     (168,345,620 )   (3,726,790 )   77,863,880  
Loss for the period             (20,906,280 )       (20,906,280 )
Exchange differences on
translation of foreign currency 		                2,077,397     2,077,397  
Total comprehensive loss             (20,906,280 )   2,077,397     (18,828,883 )
Issue of ordinary shares 1,873,203     63,269,346                 65,142,549  
Transaction costs     (4,219,222 )               (4,219,222 )
Equity-settled share-based payment         2,687,779             2,687,779  
Share options exercised 41,741     921,994                 963,735  
Balance as of June 30, 2021 5,302,354     280,261,994     28,946,783     (189,251,900 )   (1,649,393 )   123,609,838  
                     
Balance as of January 1, 2020 3,132,631     211,006,606     25,142,213     (134,362,006 )   2,227,228     107,146,673  
Loss for the period             (18,266,229 )       (18,266,229 )
Exchange differences
on translation of foreign currency 		                260,895     260,895  
Total comprehensive loss             (18,266,229 )   260,895     (18,005,334 )
Equity-settled share-based payment         1,484,972             1,484,972  
Share options exercised 19,797     477,149                 496,946  
Balance as of June 30, 2020 3,152,427     211,483,756     26,627,185     (152,628,234 )   2,488,124     91,123,258  
                                   

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

in € For the six
months ended
June 30, 2021
(unaudited)
 		  For the six
months ended
June 30, 2020
(unaudited)
     
Operating activities    
Loss for the period (20,906,280 )   (18,266,229 )
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation & amortization of property and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets 337,581     353,976  
Net financial result (1,000,217 )   (1,092,472 )
Share-based payment expense 2,687,779     1,484,972  
Net foreign exchange differences 71,050     (789,528 )
Other non-cash adjustments      
Changes in:    
Other assets 172,001     560,449  
Employee benefits (662,388 )   (122,411 )
Other liabilities 7,020     341,012  
Trade and other payables 672,727     (1,783,200 )
Interest received 371,665     1,096,651  
Interest paid (5,491 )   (5,455 )
Net cash used in operating activities (18,254,553 )   (18,222,235 )
Investing activities    
Purchase of intangible assets, property and equipment (18,734 )   (35,107 )
Purchase of current financial assets (27,535,842 )   (59,196,096 )
Proceeds from the maturity of financial assets 29,497,122     79,504,059  
Net cash from investing activities 1,942,546     20,272,857  
Financing activities    
Proceeds from issuance of common shares 65,142,549      
Transaction costs from issuance of common shares (4,219,222 )    
Proceeds from exercise of share options 963,735     496,946  
Repayment of lease liabilities (183,128 )   (183,970 )
Net cash from financing activities 61,703,934     312,976  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 45,391,927     2,363,597  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 999,820     903,700  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,968,681     33,131,280  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 72,360,428     36,398,578  
     

About vilobelimab (IFX-1):

Vilobelimab is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody, which highly and effectively blocks the biological activity of C5a and demonstrates high selectivity towards its target in human blood. As a result, vilobelimab leaves the formation of the membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact as an important defense mechanism, which is not the case for molecules blocking the cleavage of C5. Vilobelimab has been demonstrated to control the inflammatory response driven tissue and organ damage by specifically blocking C5a as a key “amplifier” of this response in pre-clinical studies. Vilobelimab is believed to be the first monoclonal anti-C5a antibody introduced into clinical development. Approximately 300 people have been treated with vilobelimab in clinical trials and the antibody has been shown to be well tolerated. Vilobelimab is currently being developed for various indications, including Hidradenitis Suppurativa, ANCA-associated vasculitis, Pyoderma Gangraenosum as well as COVID-19 pneumonia and Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information please visit www.inflarx.com.

Contacts:

InflaRx N.V.

Jordan Zwick – Chief Strategy Officer
Email: IR@inflarx.de
Tel: +1 917-338-6523

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Andreas Jungfer
Email: inflarx@mc-services.eu
Europe: +49 89-210 2280
US: +1-339-832-0752

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company; the timing and our ability to commence and conduct clinical trials; potential results from current or potential future collaborations; our ability to make regulatory filings, obtain positive guidance from regulators, and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates; our intellectual property position; our ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding clinical trial data; our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies; the industry in which we operate; the trends that may affect the industry or us and the risks uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in InflaRx’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law. 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InflaRx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial & Operating Results Severe COVID-19 trial enrollment reaches 299 patients; an independent data monitoring committee has recommended to continue the trial as planned after analyzing data from the first 180 evaluable patientsType A meeting request submitted to further …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
Signature Resources Improves Independence & Corporate Governance With Changes to its Board of ...
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board