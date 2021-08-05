AnPac Bio and Roche Pharmaceuticals China Entered into Cooperation to Explore Innovative Healthcare and Medical Solutions

According to data from World Health Organization (WHO), there were 135 million global cancer patients in 2020, of which 32 million were from China. Global cancer patients increased 20 million annually, with 4.7 million of those in China. A large cancer patient population results in significant growth in cancer screening and companion diagnostics markets.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, today announced that Announced that AnPac Bio and Roche Pharmaceuticals China (“Roche”) have entered into a cooperation agreement to explore novel healthcare and medical solutions and collaboration models in early cancer screening, early diagnosis, and early treatment, through leveraging both parties’ advantages and sources.

AnPac Bio and Roche will jointly explore personalized product lines and solutions consisting of early cancer screening, early diagnosis and early treatment. The cooperation will target general population for early cancer screening, hospital diagnosis, and precision medicine through therapy selection testing. By leveraging both parties’ channels and sources, the cooperation plans to form a competitive package of products and services to enhance innovative cancer screening and follow-up tests, improve customers’ affordability, and help customers to receive more innovative, affordable and high-quality healthcare and medical services.

According to the agreement, both parties plan to utilize AnPac Bio’s Cancer Differentiation Analysis (CDA) cancer detection technology and Roche’s FoundationOne CDx to form a full solution, under which customers assessed with a high cancer risk level using CDA tests and later diagnosed with cancer will receive CDx precision medicine test and service for therapy selection. The collaboration aims to benefit general population via reducing medical costs and saving more patients’ lives.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of December 31, 2019. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.