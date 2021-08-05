checkAd

KemPharm to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast with Slide Presentation Scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ET

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the second quarter 2021.

Conference Call Information:

Telephone Access: To access the conference call telephonically, interested participants and investors will be required to register via the following online form: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2069253
  Once registered, all individuals will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a registrant ID, which can then be used to access the conference call.
  Participants may register at any time. It is recommended that the registration process be completed at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.
Webcast Access: The live audio webcast with slide presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of KemPharm’s website, http://investors.kempharm.com/. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET, on August 12, 2021.

Investors may submit questions to KemPharm prior to the Second Quarter 2021 Results conference call by e-mail to mmcenroe@tiberend.com. Please use the e-mail subject heading “KemPharm Second Quarter 2021 Question” to ensure that the information is received. KemPharm’s management will then respond to select questions during the conference call.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, stimulant use disorder (SUD) and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). KemPharm’s lead clinical development candidate for the treatment of SUD, KP879, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphenidate (SDX). In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for AZSTARYSTM, a new once-daily treatment for ADHD in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

KemPharm Contacts:

Jason Rando / Maureen McEnroe
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
(212) 375-2665 / 2664
jrando@tiberend.com
mmcenroe@tiberend.com





