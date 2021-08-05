checkAd

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. to Present at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a company focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit, which will be webcast on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM Pacific Time. CEO Drew Spaventa and CSO Eli Glezer, founders of Singular Genomics, will present and answer questions about the company.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at the News & Events section of the company website (https://investor.singulargenomics.com/news-events/event-calendar). An archived edition of the session will be available following the live event.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products in development as well as our core product tenets: accuracy, speed, flexibility and scale. We are currently developing two integrated solutions that are purpose built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first integrated solution, the G4 Integrated Solution, is targeted at the NGS market. Our second integrated solution in development, the PX Integrated Solution, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution. The G4 and PX Integrated Solutions are both comprised of an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits.

Investor Contact
Matt Clawson
949-370-8500
ir@singulargenomics.com

Media Contact
Dan Budwick, 1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com





