Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. to Present at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a company focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit, which will be webcast on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM Pacific Time. CEO Drew Spaventa and CSO Eli Glezer, founders of Singular Genomics, will present and answer questions about the company.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at the News & Events section of the company website (https://investor.singulargenomics.com/news-events/event-calendar). An archived edition of the session will be available following the live event.