Lithium Americas Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) has reported unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Caucharí-Olaroz

  • Construction activities at Caucharí-Olaroz remain on track to achieve first production by mid-2022 on the initial 40,000 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) operation.
  • As of June 30, 2021, capital expenditures committed were $545 million (85% of the $641 million budget), of which $471 million (73% of the budget) has been spent.
    • The Company’s share of the remaining capital expenditure is expected to be fully funded from available credit.
  • Over 1,200 workers are on site, with over 60% of the total workforce having received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Evaporation ponds are on track to begin liming in the second half of 2021, with sufficient brine inventory to support production ramp up.
  • With all major equipment on site, focus is on construction of the chemical and processing plants:
    • Solid-liquid separation plant is over 73% complete.
    • Solvent extraction (SX) plant is 65% complete.
    • Potassium chloride (KCl) plant is over 67% complete.
  • In May, the Company announced in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., the approval to commence development planning for a second stage expansion of at least an additional 20,000 tpa of lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”).

Thacker Pass

  • Results of a Feasibility Study on the first phase of Thacker Pass (for at least 30,000-35,000 tpa of lithium carbonate) (“Phase 1”) are expected by year end.
  • Engineering is underway to consider a 20,000 tpa lithium hydroxide chemical conversion plant, to provide flexibility to meet potential customer and partner needs.
  • The Company continues to evaluate partnership and financing opportunities for Thacker Pass to advance and de-risk the project.
  • The process testing facility in Reno, Nevada, continues to operate with enhanced COVID-19 protocols in place and has produced over 30,000 kg of lithium sulphate solution.
  • In February 2021, claims were filed against the Bureau of Land Management to appeal the issuance of a Record of Decision for Thacker Pass. The Company has been advised a final ruling is expected by January 2022.
  • Construction remains on target to begin in early 2022, following the receipt of remaining state permits and water right transfers, and resolution of the appeal.

Corporate:

