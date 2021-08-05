Lithium Americas Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 05.08.2021, 13:30 | 38 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 13:30 | VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) has reported unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS Caucharí-Olaroz Construction activities at Caucharí-Olaroz remain on track to achieve first production by mid-2022 on the initial 40,000 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) operation.

As of June 30, 2021, capital expenditures committed were $545 million (85% of the $641 million budget), of which $471 million (73% of the budget) has been spent. The Company’s share of the remaining capital expenditure is expected to be fully funded from available credit.

Over 1,200 workers are on site, with over 60% of the total workforce having received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Evaporation ponds are on track to begin liming in the second half of 2021, with sufficient brine inventory to support production ramp up.

With all major equipment on site, focus is on construction of the chemical and processing plants: Solid-liquid separation plant is over 73% complete. Solvent extraction (SX) plant is 65% complete. Potassium chloride (KCl) plant is over 67% complete.

In May, the Company announced in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., the approval to commence development planning for a second stage expansion of at least an additional 20,000 tpa of lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”). Thacker Pass Results of a Feasibility Study on the first phase of Thacker Pass (for at least 30,000-35,000 tpa of lithium carbonate) (“Phase 1”) are expected by year end.

Engineering is underway to consider a 20,000 tpa lithium hydroxide chemical conversion plant, to provide flexibility to meet potential customer and partner needs.

The Company continues to evaluate partnership and financing opportunities for Thacker Pass to advance and de-risk the project.

The process testing facility in Reno, Nevada, continues to operate with enhanced COVID-19 protocols in place and has produced over 30,000 kg of lithium sulphate solution.

In February 2021, claims were filed against the Bureau of Land Management to appeal the issuance of a Record of Decision for Thacker Pass. The Company has been advised a final ruling is expected by January 2022.

Construction remains on target to begin in early 2022, following the receipt of remaining state permits and water right transfers, and resolution of the appeal. Corporate:





