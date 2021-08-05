Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

As of July 31, 2021, there were 60,734,468 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.