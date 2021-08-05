checkAd

Dynacor Ramps Up its Gold Ore Processing Operation to a Full Expanded Capacity of 430 TPD (Tonnes Per Day) at its Veta Dorada Ore Processing Plant

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor gold mines inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced the Veta Dorada gold ore processing plant successfully reached its total production capacity of 430 TPD (tonnes per day). The mill has been operating at full capacity for the last four weeks. By mid-June, the plant began to operate at 400 TPD and consistently ramped up to its maximum capacity without any problems.

The mill is operating smoothly, and the operators will now work to adjust and fine-tune all pieces of equipment to reach the maximum efficiency possible. As the Corporation continues to see strong demand and rising inventory levels, Dynacor expects to operate the mill at the maximum capacity of 430 TPD through the year.

The Veta Dorada plant is located fifteen minutes off the Pan American Highway near Chala in southern Peru. The gold processing plant is a traditional CIP (carbon-in-pulp) operation, first commissioned in 2016 starting with a nameplate capacity of 300 TPD.

Second-quarter 2021 financial results

Dynacor is scheduled to publish its second-quarter 2021 financial results news release on Monday, August 16, 2021, before the market opens.

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner’s communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

