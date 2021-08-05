checkAd

Pressure BioSciences Unveils Aggressive Growth Plan and Goals for Second Half 2021; Company Marches Toward UST Commercial Release, Up-listing, and Profitability

Company's Strong First Half 2021 Viewed as Launch Pad for Accelerating Second Half and Growth Trajectory, Propelled by Multiple Platform Technologies Building Market Traction

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today announced major aggressive goals for the second half of 2021. The Company believes these goals are attainable by the end of the year, and that once achieved, the Company will be on a rapid path to growth, profitability, and success.

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "We have enjoyed a very exciting and successful first half 2021. As strong as this first half was, we believe the second half 2021 will be even stronger, in both financial and operational results. We are specifically excited about our key goals to close on the Agrochem asset purchase, to completely clean up our Balance Sheet (as we convert debt to equity), to commercially release our UST-based nanoemulsions technology platform, and to complete our up-list, all by the end of 2021. These are very exciting times for all stakeholders in PBIO."

The Company defined nine areas in which PBI made excellent progress through the First Half 2021 ("FH21") and announced specific goals for each area for the Second Half 2021 ("SH21"):

Strengthen Financial Position

  • FH21 Achievements: Initiated Balance Sheet Restructuring. Reported Initial Conversions of Debt to Equity.
  • SH21 Goals: Complete Balance Sheet Restructuring with Payoffs and Conversions of All Loan Debt to Equity.

Revenue, Operating Income

  • FH21 Achievements: Reported Strong Q1 (Highest Revenue and Second Lowest Operating Loss since 2018). Company Offered Guidance for an Even Stronger Q2.
  • SH21 Goals: Report Our First Ever Million Dollar Quarter During the Second Half of 2021. Continue to Reduce Operating Loss.

Up-list to NASDAQ or NYSE

  • FH21 Achievement: Developed Plan to Meet Requirements of NASDAQ or NYSE to Qualify for 2021 Listing.
  • SH21 Goal: Trade on the NASDAQ or NYSE Prior to December 31, 2021.

Acquisition of Eco-Friendly Agrochem Company

  • FH21 Achievements: Completed Due Diligence, Executed LOI, Launched Integration Planning, and Formed PBI Agrochem - a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of PBI for the New Agrochem Asset.
  • SH21 Goals: Close Acquisition and Book Initial $1M Agrochem Revenue in Q3. Goal of $2.5M Total Revenue in Second Half of 2021. Set Stage for Significant Revenue Growth in 2022 and Beyond.

Expansion of Intellectual Property Estate

