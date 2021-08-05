Pressure BioSciences Unveils Aggressive Growth Plan and Goals for Second Half 2021; Company Marches Toward UST Commercial Release, Up-listing, and Profitability

Company's Strong First Half 2021 Viewed as Launch Pad for Accelerating Second Half and Growth Trajectory, Propelled by Multiple Platform Technologies Building Market TractionSOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. …

Company's Strong First Half 2021 Viewed as Launch Pad for Accelerating Second Half and Growth Trajectory, Propelled by Multiple Platform Technologies Building Market TractionSOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. …

Company's Strong First Half 2021 Viewed as Launch Pad for Accelerating Second Half and Growth Trajectory, Propelled by Multiple Platform Technologies Building Market Traction SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today announced major aggressive goals for the second half of 2021. The Company believes these goals are attainable by the end of the year, and that once achieved, the Company will be on a rapid path to growth, profitability, and success.