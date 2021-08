Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Zalando SE -Q2 figures in line Zalando presented its Q2 figures with sales and operating profit in line with expectations. Despite the easing of Corona measures and the opening of bricks-andmortar retail, Zalando kept its high momentum. The company recorded strong growth in the platform business. Although, investments in personalized marketing put some pressure on margins, the company was able to retain customers who ordered from Zalando for the first time in 2020.