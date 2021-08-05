checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Excellent H1 results

FCR released excellent H1/21 results setting a strong foundation to meet or even exceed its FY 2021 guidance. The highlight of yesterday’s reporting has been a steep increase in FFO of 67% yoy to EUR 3.7m.

 

FCR Immobilien AG (H1 results)

 

Real Estate

MCap EUR 117m


BUY

PT EUR 14.80 (+23% potential)

 

AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Excellent H1 results FCR released excellent H1/21 results setting a strong foundation to meet or even exceed its FY 2021 guidance. The highlight of yesterday’s reporting has been a steep increase in FFO of 67% yoy to EUR 3.7m. Whilst this is also the result of the discontinuation of Covid-19 related special effects such as rental deferrals, FFO increased mainly due to a healthy increase in acquired properties. Here, FCR acquired in total 12 properties in H1 worth EUR 30m (eAR).

