checkAd

Intelligent Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 13:45  |  23   |   |   

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE: INS], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our strong momentum continued into the second quarter of fiscal 2021, led by CoreCard’s flexible and agile platform in a constantly shifting environment,” said Leland Strange, CEO of Intelligent Systems. “As expected, we recognized $2.3 million in license revenue, and the total revenue for the quarter increased 66% year-over-year to $13.4 million. Our substantial top-line growth more than offset higher costs associated with our infrastructure and platform investments and resulted in meaningful growth in income from operations and net income."

“While the situation remains fluid, the COVID-19 trajectory in India continues to improve. Additionally, we still expect license revenue in the second half of 2021. However, we expect a portion of that revenue to be pushed into 2022 due to routine project delays with key clients. That said, we had a solid first half of 2021, our investments in our infrastructure are already showing results, and we are well on our way to achieving top-line growth of 20% to 25% for the year.”

Mr. Strange continued, “In addition to our recently announced partnership with Vervent, we continued to provide constant support for key customers who continue to leverage CoreCard's consistency, agility, and ability to implement new and customized features. The partnerships we entered validate our CoreCard platform and the strategic investments we made in the Company. We remain confident in our strategy and our ability to generate long-term value for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Total revenues– Total revenue in the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, was $13,355,000 which represents an increase of 66 percent compared to the comparable period in 2020.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021:

Three months ended June 30, (in thousands)                  2021     2020  
License $    2,300   $        --  
Professional services         6,100     5,156  
Processing and maintenance         4,193     2,673  
Third party            762     224  
Total $ 13,355   $ 8,053  

Income from operations was $3,858,000 for the second quarter compared to income from operations of $2,703,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income was $2,805,000 for the second quarter compared to net income of $2,200,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.32 for the second quarter compared to $0.24 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Investor Conference Call Today

The company is holding an investor conference call today, August 5th, 2021, at 11 A.M. Eastern Time. Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by accessing the webcast at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/intelligentsystems_08052021/en or by dialing 1-877-407-0890. As part of the conference call, Intelligent Systems will be conducting a question-and-answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to questions@intelsys.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com as soon as available after the call.

The company will file its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-Q on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or on the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

About Intelligent Systems Corporation
For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE: INS] has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company’s principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. (www.corecard.com) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

In addition to historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to Intelligent Systems Corporation and its subsidiary and affiliated companies. These statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or expectations of Intelligent Systems Corporation and its management with respect to, among other things, results of operations, product plans, and financial condition. The words "may," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are instability in the financial markets, delays in product development, undetected software errors, competitive pressures, changes in customers’ requirements or financial condition, market acceptance of products and services, the impact of new or changes in current laws, regulations or other industry standards, risks relating to unauthorized access to confidential information due to criminal conduct, attacks by hackers, employee or insider malfeasance and/or human error and declines in general economic and financial market conditions, particularly those that cause businesses to delay or cancel purchase decisions.

For further information, call
Matt White, 770-564-5504 or
email to matt@intelsys.com


Intelligent Systems Corporation
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenue        
Services $ 11,055   $ 8,053   $ 19,967   $ 15,946  
Products   2,300         2,300      
Total net revenue   13,355     8,053     22,267     15,946  
Cost of revenue        
Services   5,558     3,694     9,986     7,201  
Products                
Total cost of revenue   5,558     3,694     9,986     7,201  
Expenses        
Marketing   46     31     83     63  
General and administrative   1,241     704     2,121     1,762  
Research and development   2,652     921     4,754     1,838  
Income from operations   3,858     2,703     5,323     5,082  
Investment loss   (134 )   (95 )   (267 )   (1,145 )
Other income   81     117     156     253  
Income before income taxes   3,805     2,725     5,212     4,190  
Income taxes   1,000     525     1,367     943  
Net income $ 2,805   $ 2,200   $ 3,845   $ 3,247  
Earnings per share:      
Basic $ 0.32   $ 0.25   $ 0.43   $ 0.36  
Diluted $ 0.32   $ 0.24   $ 0.43   $ 0.36  
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding   8,797,691     8,924,988     8,848,351     8,924,988  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   8,828,773     9,019,025     8,880,831     9,020,470  


Intelligent Systems Corporation
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
ASSETS (unaudited) (audited)
Current assets:    
Cash $ 26,210   $ 37,956  
Accounts receivable, net   7,048     3,270  
Notes and interest receivable, current portion   220      
Other current assets   1,377     1,263  
Total current assets   34,855     42,489  
Investments   2,654     1,921  
Notes and interest receivable, net of current portion   3,012     2,681  
Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation   7,790     6,914  
Other long-term assets   4,304     3,020  
Total assets $ 52,615   $ 57,025  
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 1,266   $ 714  
Deferred revenue, current portion   1,040     1,322  
Accrued payroll   2,368     1,901  
Accrued expenses   354     321  
Income tax payable   606     954  
Other current liabilities   2,782     4,850  
Total current liabilities   8,416     10,062  
Noncurrent liabilities:    
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   88      
Deferred tax liability     818     818  
Long-term lease obligation   2,687     1,994  
Total noncurrent liabilities           3,593     2,812  
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 20,000,000;    
Issued shares - 9,001,311 and 8,929,368 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively;    
Outstanding shares - 8,742,599 and 8,885,797 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively   90     89  
Additional paid-in capital   16,197     15,836  
Treasury stock, 258,712 and 43,571 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, at cost   (9,399 )   (1,639 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (132 )   (140 )
Accumulated income   33,850     30,005  
Total stockholders’ equity   40,606     44,151  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 52,615   $ 57,025  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intelligent Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE: INS], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
Signature Resources Improves Independence & Corporate Governance With Changes to its Board of ...
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board