Intelligent Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Our strong momentum continued into the second quarter of fiscal 2021, led by CoreCard’s flexible and agile platform in a constantly shifting environment,” said Leland Strange, CEO of Intelligent Systems. “As expected, we recognized $2.3 million in license revenue, and the total revenue for the quarter increased 66% year-over-year to $13.4 million. Our substantial top-line growth more than offset higher costs associated with our infrastructure and platform investments and resulted in meaningful growth in income from operations and net income."

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 05, 2021

“While the situation remains fluid, the COVID-19 trajectory in India continues to improve. Additionally, we still expect license revenue in the second half of 2021. However, we expect a portion of that revenue to be pushed into 2022 due to routine project delays with key clients. That said, we had a solid first half of 2021, our investments in our infrastructure are already showing results, and we are well on our way to achieving top-line growth of 20% to 25% for the year.”

Mr. Strange continued, “In addition to our recently announced partnership with Vervent, we continued to provide constant support for key customers who continue to leverage CoreCard's consistency, agility, and ability to implement new and customized features. The partnerships we entered validate our CoreCard platform and the strategic investments we made in the Company. We remain confident in our strategy and our ability to generate long-term value for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Total revenues– Total revenue in the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, was $13,355,000 which represents an increase of 66 percent compared to the comparable period in 2020.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021:

Three months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 License $ 2,300 $ -- Professional services 6,100 5,156 Processing and maintenance 4,193 2,673 Third party 762 224 Total $ 13,355 $ 8,053

Income from operations was $3,858,000 for the second quarter compared to income from operations of $2,703,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income was $2,805,000 for the second quarter compared to net income of $2,200,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.32 for the second quarter compared to $0.24 in the comparable prior year quarter.

The company will file its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-Q on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or on the SEC website, www.sec.gov .

About Intelligent Systems Corporation

For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE: INS] has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company’s principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. (www.corecard.com) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

Intelligent Systems Corporation

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Services $ 11,055 $ 8,053 $ 19,967 $ 15,946 Products 2,300 − 2,300 − Total net revenue 13,355 8,053 22,267 15,946 Cost of revenue Services 5,558 3,694 9,986 7,201 Products − − − − Total cost of revenue 5,558 3,694 9,986 7,201 Expenses Marketing 46 31 83 63 General and administrative 1,241 704 2,121 1,762 Research and development 2,652 921 4,754 1,838 Income from operations 3,858 2,703 5,323 5,082 Investment loss (134 ) (95 ) (267 ) (1,145 ) Other income 81 117 156 253 Income before income taxes 3,805 2,725 5,212 4,190 Income taxes 1,000 525 1,367 943 Net income $ 2,805 $ 2,200 $ 3,845 $ 3,247 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.43 $ 0.36 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 8,797,691 8,924,988 8,848,351 8,924,988 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 8,828,773 9,019,025 8,880,831 9,020,470





Intelligent Systems Corporation

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)