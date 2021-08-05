Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 12, 2021

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 12, 2021, following the close of the U.S. financial markets. Lineage management will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results and to provide a business update.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (866) 888-8633 from the U.S. and Canada and (636) 812-6629 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and should request the “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Call”. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors section of Lineage’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Lineage’s website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be available through August 22, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. and Canada and (404) 537-3406 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and entering conference ID number 4876810.