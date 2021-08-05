checkAd

Siyata Mobile to Unveil New Mission Critical Push-To-Talk Device at APCO International Conference Held on August 15 - 18

Global introduction of SD7 device expected in 2H21 to address mission critical communication needs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, announces that it will unveil its first handset into North America, a new MCPTT (Mission Critical Push-To-Talk) device, the SD7, and associated accessories at the APCO (Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials) International Conference held on August 15 - 18 in San Antonio, TX. APCO International is the world's oldest and largest organization of public safety communications professionals, supports the largest U.S. membership base of any public safety association, and serves the needs of public safety communications practitioners worldwide.

The SD7 is an easy-to-use, PTT (Push-To-Talk)-only, ruggedized device with limited interface (i.e. small 2-line monochrome screen, PTT key, SOS key, volume rockers) that is LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth-enabled and uses the Android operating system. Its IP67 rating, resistance to water and dust, drop protection, and robust battery makes it well suited for use in harsh environments. Using the SD7, primary first responders (police, fire, ambulance) - which number over two million in the U.S. alone, as well as secondary support personnel - can quickly connect and coordinate on unified public cellular networks in North America and other international markets.

"Siyata is proud to offer the next-generation of communication hardware solutions for the first responder and public safety markets. No longer do these important service providers need to carry an assortment of devices just to be able to communicate with one another. Instead, a rugged device like the SD7 that offers PTT features will make their mission-critical jobs a lot easier, especially in moments when time is of the essence," commented Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata. "We remain committed to being an innovation leader and provider of communication systems for first responders and enterprise customers alike. The SD7 is a perfect complement to our flagship Uniden® UV350 in-vehicle communication device and to our portfolio of cellular boosters. As such, we are in discussion with multiple carriers to launch this device, and we expect first in North America in the second half of 2021 and then in Europe in 2022."

