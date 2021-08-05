AmmPower Corp. Announces Official Opening of Michigan Manufacturing & Development Facility

AmmPower Preparing to Move to Phase II of CommercializationVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it has officially opened its flagship …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it has officially opened its flagship Manufacturing & Development Facility (the "Facility") in Southeast Michigan.

AmmPower, with its core team of engineers and scientists, has begun phase II of validating new catalysts and production processes for synthesizing green ammonia as well as breaking new ground in the field of decomposition or "cracking" of ammonia to release hydrogen. This work supports AmmPower's objective to supply green ammonia producing units for agricultural applications and major green ammonia production facilities to the maritime industry. In addition, AmmPower's ammonia innovative "cracking" technology will allow hydrogen to be more easily transported as ammonia and then released at the point of use.

AmmPower will utilize its strength of PhDs at its facility to finalize a unique methodology to create green ammonia that is both scalable, as well as economically viable for the growing green energy sectors.

Gary Benninger, CEO of AmmPower, "This facility will serve as AmmPower's technology development and manufacturing hub as well as its project management center. We are eagerly looking forward supporting global ‘green’ initiatives with our innovative ammonia technologies. Our team, now including Dr. Zhang, an expert in ‘cracking' of hydrogen from ammonia, is poised to bring a special technology for the activations that the company has in discussion."

Rene Bharti, President, states, "The AmmPower team will now have a state of the art facility in manufacturing friendly Southeast Michigan. Led by Dr. Benninger, we are confident that the facility is the perfect location to commercialize our proprietary technologies for the various commercial initiatives that are coming into place. AmmPower recently signed an MOU with Porto Central in Brazil, and is excited to become a preeminent supplier of green ammonia within several port infrastructures globally, but also to showcase our technology in the world of agriculture and fertilizers."