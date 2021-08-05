DGAP-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Scientific publication Secarna publishes new scientific insights in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics on fundamental determinants of antisense oligonucleotide activity 05.08.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Secarna pioneers antisense research by characterization of multi-specific antisense oligonucleotides to identify factors that determine target gene knockdown

- Top factors identified to have an impact on ASOs' activity include abundance of the target transcript, length of the transcript, binding site availability and number of binding sites

- The data offer great potential to improve the process of generating safe and efficient antisense-based drug candidates guided by an in-silico approach

Munich/Martinsried, Germany, August 05 , 2021 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets via its LNAplusTM platform, announced today the publication of new scientific insights which have the potential to improve the in-silico process to design safe and efficient therapeutic locked nucleic acid (LNA)-modified ASOs. The article, "Investigation of the activity of antisense oligonucleotides targeting multiple genes by RNA sequencing" was published in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics was published in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics: https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/nat.2020.0932

Standard ASO design is based on the sequence complementarity of the oligo to its target. However, the degree of target knockdown that ASOs can achieve varies strongly between different ASOs having full complementarity to the target. To determine which factors affect the ASOs' activity, Secarna has used a novel approach: the Company has designed and screened 51 multi-specific ASOs with a common target (IDO1, a gene involved in tryptophan metabolism), and varying numbers of diverse other targets (up to approx. 2,500). In a first step, Secarna investigated the ASO's effectivity against IDO1. Subsequently, the impact of nine selected ASOs on the overall gene expression profile was further investigated by RNA-sequencing. The resulting dataset formed the basis for the examination of the roles of different factors that may influence ASO activity, allowing Secarna to base their findings on an unpreceded database of thousands of genes.