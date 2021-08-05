Wolters Kluwer helps accounting firms drive efficiency and profitability with enhancements to its CCH Axcess Data Axcess expert solution

“Data analytics have become a key priority for firms looking to better understand the trends affecting their financials and to identify operational red flags much earlier than traditional monthly reporting processes could uncover,” said Nate Brown, Vice President of Firm Management, US Professional Market, at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting North America. “The newly released Accounts Receivable & Collections Dashboard is another example of how the CCH Axcess platform helps firms leverage the data they already have to drive efficiency and productivity across their practices.”

Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced the release of a new Accounts Receivable & Collections Dashboard and other enhancements to existing dashboards in its CCH Axcess Data Axcess expert solution. Part of the award-winning, cloud-based CCH Axcess platform for tax, audit, and firm management, CCH Axcess Data Axcess Dashboards provide firms with advanced metrics and reporting capabilities that help them improve efficiency and profitability.

The Accounts Receivable & Collections Dashboard enables firms to leverage accounts receivable data from the CCH Axcess Practice flexible billing system to help them analyze payment activities and identify cashflow trends. Other benefits include:

Intuitive data visualizations for an at-a-glance understanding of critical data, enabling management to view aging by department, billing manager, or client

Access to a full aging report with filters to drill down and refine data, and to see fee collection trends by month and client

Ability to conduct year-over-year comparisons and identify collection trends with detailed view into average days to collect and days to collect per client, helping them identify and address cashflow problems much sooner

CCH Axcess expert solutions offer unmatched efficiency and prioritize automating non-billable tasks to maximize profit-making potential for firms. Offering a streamlined and completely digital tax workflow, an integrated audit experience, and firm management tools that maximize efficiency and productivity, this cloud-based tax, audit, and firm management platform helps firms take full advantage of digital transformation to deliver better experiences and service to their clients.

