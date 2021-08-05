checkAd

Wolters Kluwer helps accounting firms drive efficiency and profitability with enhancements to its CCH Axcess Data Axcess expert solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced the release of a new Accounts Receivable & Collections Dashboard and other enhancements to existing dashboards in its CCH Axcess Data Axcess expert solution. Part of the award-winning, cloud-based CCH Axcess platform for tax, audit, and firm management, CCH Axcess Data Axcess Dashboards provide firms with advanced metrics and reporting capabilities that help them improve efficiency and profitability.

“Data analytics have become a key priority for firms looking to better understand the trends affecting their financials and to identify operational red flags much earlier than traditional monthly reporting processes could uncover,” said Nate Brown, Vice President of Firm Management, US Professional Market, at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting North America. “The newly released Accounts Receivable & Collections Dashboard is another example of how the CCH Axcess platform helps firms leverage the data they already have to drive efficiency and productivity across their practices.”

The Accounts Receivable & Collections Dashboard enables firms to leverage accounts receivable data from the CCH Axcess Practice flexible billing system to help them analyze payment activities and identify cashflow trends. Other benefits include:

  • Intuitive data visualizations for an at-a-glance understanding of critical data, enabling management to view aging by department, billing manager, or client
  • Access to a full aging report with filters to drill down and refine data, and to see fee collection trends by month and client
  • Ability to conduct year-over-year comparisons and identify collection trends with detailed view into average days to collect and days to collect per client, helping them identify and address cashflow problems much sooner

CCH Axcess expert solutions offer unmatched efficiency and prioritize automating non-billable tasks to maximize profit-making potential for firms. Offering a streamlined and completely digital tax workflow, an integrated audit experience, and firm management tools that maximize efficiency and productivity, this cloud-based tax, audit, and firm management platform helps firms take full advantage of digital transformation to deliver better experiences and service to their clients.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Wolters Kluwer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer helps accounting firms drive efficiency and profitability with enhancements to its CCH Axcess Data Axcess expert solution Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced the release of a new Accounts Receivable & Collections Dashboard and other enhancements to existing dashboards in its CCH Axcess Data Axcess expert solution. Part of the award-winning, cloud-based CCH …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Fiverr and Wix Join Forces to Help Make the Web Accessible for Everyone
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Wolters Kluwer Half Year Adjusted EBIT EUR 613 Million vs. Estimate EUR 561 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
29.07.21MEDIA ALERT — What’s new with business taxes?
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21MEDIA ALERT: Back to school, back to normal?
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten