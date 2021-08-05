checkAd

Tenax Therapeutics Announced KOL Webinar on Levosimendan for Pulmonary Hypertension with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, announced that it will hold a KOL webinar on Levosimendan for pulmonary hypertension with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF). The webinar will be held on August 16, 2021 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Daniel Burkhoff, M.D., Ph.D. (Cardiovascular Research Foundation) who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with pulmonary hypertension with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF) and how Levosimendan could become an important new treatment option for this patient population. Dr. Burkhoff will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Tenax's Chief Medical Officer, cardiologist Stuart Rich, M.D., will then discuss the clinical development plan for their novel therapy Levosimendan, a first-in-class K-ATP activator/ calcium sensitizer, as the first treatment for PH-HFpEF (WHO Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension).

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

Daniel Burkhoff, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Burkhoff obtained Doctor of Philosophy and Medical degrees from The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and completed a fellowship in Cardiology at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Burkhoff then moved to Columbia University in the City of New York where he established and ran the Cardiovascular Research Laboratory through 2003 and then took the position of Director of the Jack Skirball Center for Cardiovascular Research of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) through 2005. His focus shifted to development and research of medical devices in his capacity as Medical Director of several startup companies involved in diagnostics and therapies for heart failure. Dr. Burkhoff then returned to CRF as Director of Heart Failure, Hemodynamics and Mechanical Circulatory Support Research. In this capacity, he also directs CRF’s educational program called “TEACH” (Training and Education in Advanced Cardiovascular Hemodynamics). Dr. Burkhoff’s interests include cardiovascular modeling and research in basic and clinical aspects of ventricular mechanics, cardiovascular monitoring, heart failure, device and pharmacologic treatments for heart failure, including left ventricular assist devices. He is also the author of Harvi, an interactive simulation-based application available on the world wide web for teaching and researching many aspects of ventricular mechanics and hemodynamics.

