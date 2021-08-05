Morgan Health Makes $50 Million Investment in Vera Whole Health

Vera is transforming how patients engage with healthcare, how providers deliver care, and how employers pay for care. Vera's model is centered on whole person healthcare led by a team of primary care physicians, nurses and health coaches supported by clinics and an integrated technology platform. Vera’s high-touch, advanced primary care model delivers differentiated patient experience, quality outcomes, and cost efficiency for employer and payor partners. Employers under contract with Vera have seen an average patient Net Promoter Score of 90, and improved health outcomes and utilization.

Morgan Health, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) business focused on improving the quality, cost, and equity of employee healthcare, is investing in an innovative healthcare company that offers patients coordinated care and an enhanced primary care experience. Morgan Health announced today a $50 million investment in Vera Whole Health, its first investment in a coordinated care model.

“Our goal with this first investment is to build a strong coordinated healthcare model – with outstanding primary care and new ways to help employees navigate a healthcare system that is often very disconnected,” said Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health, who will join the Vera Board of Directors upon the close of the transaction. “Vera is proactively helping patients achieve ideal physical, mental and social health. And because they actively coordinate with other high-value health providers, they’re able to create a much better overall patient experience.”

Vera is at the forefront of employer-sponsored coordinated care. It recently completed a majority stake sale to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), an investment firm with a record of supporting the growth of value-based care business models. Vera currently operates a network of advanced primary care centers supported by an integrated technology platform in Arizona, Washington, California, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Texas, Missouri, Kansas and Nevada and recently established a partnership with Central Ohio Primary Care, the largest independent physician-owned primary care group in the United States.

In the employer-sponsored healthcare market, Vera is also working to move away from traditional fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement towards a globally capitated model. Its approach aims to better align financial incentives and reimburse primary care physicians for services (e.g. care coordination, referral management, etc.) that are highly valued by patients and improve outcomes. Medicare and Medicaid have successfully implemented globally capitated models, but these models have not yet been made widely available to patients covered by employer-sponsored health plans.