checkAd

Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the Commercialization of Vicineum in Turkey

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, and Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP), part of the Eczacibasi Group and one of Turkey’s pioneering pharmaceutical companies with a focus on innovative, branded products, today announced that the companies have entered into a licensing agreement for the registration and commercialization of Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)1. The Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Company’s lead program, Vicineum, is currently under Priority Review with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC in the US with a target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021.

“EIP is a partner of choice in Turkey and has a proven track record and experience in marketing innovative, life-saving medicines with an expertise in oncology and urology,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “This partnership with EIP marks a further step in realizing our mission to save and improve the lives of patients, and in achieving the significant global opportunity projected for Vicineum.”

“International partnerships are a central component of EIP’s growth strategy and Sesen Bio is an ideal partner given their mission and expertise in NMIBC,” said Muge Satir, General Manager of EIP. “Vicineum is a potential first-in-class treatment with a differentiated clinical profile which we believe can make a significant impact on patients with NMIBC. We look forward to working with Sesen Bio closely to expeditiously bring Vicineum to patients in Turkey.”

In Turkey, bladder cancer is the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer with about 36,000 cases, and it ranks 11th in cause of death with approximately 4,000 deaths per year. Approximately 75% of these patients are diagnosed with NMIBC, of which many will initially be treated with BCG. If BCG fails, there are no second line treatment options for patients except radical cystectomy, total surgical removal of the bladder. Additionally, over 99% of the population in Turkey is fully insured with access to medications and healthcare services. If approved in Turkey, Vicineum will be the first product approved for patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC in over 20 years with a high level of access to physicians and their patients anticipated.

Seite 1 von 5


Sesen Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the Commercialization of Vicineum in Turkey Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, and Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP), part of the Eczacibasi Group and one of Turkey’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Fiverr and Wix Join Forces to Help Make the Web Accessible for Everyone
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch of Vicineum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch of Vicineum in the US
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Enrollment of First Patient in Clinical Trial for Vicineum in China
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten