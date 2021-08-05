Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the Commercialization of Vicineum in Turkey

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, and Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP), part of the Eczacibasi Group and one of Turkey’s pioneering pharmaceutical companies with a focus on innovative, branded products, today announced that the companies have entered into a licensing agreement for the registration and commercialization of Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)1. The Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Company’s lead program, Vicineum, is currently under Priority Review with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC in the US with a target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021.

“EIP is a partner of choice in Turkey and has a proven track record and experience in marketing innovative, life-saving medicines with an expertise in oncology and urology,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “This partnership with EIP marks a further step in realizing our mission to save and improve the lives of patients, and in achieving the significant global opportunity projected for Vicineum.”

“International partnerships are a central component of EIP’s growth strategy and Sesen Bio is an ideal partner given their mission and expertise in NMIBC,” said Muge Satir, General Manager of EIP. “Vicineum is a potential first-in-class treatment with a differentiated clinical profile which we believe can make a significant impact on patients with NMIBC. We look forward to working with Sesen Bio closely to expeditiously bring Vicineum to patients in Turkey.”

In Turkey, bladder cancer is the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer with about 36,000 cases, and it ranks 11th in cause of death with approximately 4,000 deaths per year. Approximately 75% of these patients are diagnosed with NMIBC, of which many will initially be treated with BCG. If BCG fails, there are no second line treatment options for patients except radical cystectomy, total surgical removal of the bladder. Additionally, over 99% of the population in Turkey is fully insured with access to medications and healthcare services. If approved in Turkey, Vicineum will be the first product approved for patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC in over 20 years with a high level of access to physicians and their patients anticipated.