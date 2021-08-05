Avaya Earns Metrigy MetriStar Top Provider and Customer Sentiment Awards for Avaya OneCloud UCaaS and CCaaS Solutions

Metrigy relies on real-world results provided by companies that are using the technologies tracked in the MetriStar program. The company has users evaluate their providers based on both business success metrics and customer ratings, allowing them to identify providers that are delivering success across the board. Avaya’s most recent accolades highlight the company’s innovation in UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, with high overall sentiment compared to other competitors.

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been recognized by Metrigy for two recent accolades – MetriStar Top Provider award for Workforce Optimization (WFO) Platform and MetriStar Top Customer Sentiment for Avaya OneCloud UCaaS. Avaya was singled out based on its achievements in delivering innovation for customer engagement, and helping organizations achieve business goals, revenue objectives and efficiencies.

MetriStar Top Provider Award for Avaya Workforce Engagement

Metrigy’s CX and Workforce Optimization: 2021-22 research study found that in the past year, 55 percent of organizations added Workforce Optimization (WFO) applications to their portfolios, and 79 percent specifically cite workforce management tools as essential to helping them manage remote teams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avaya Workforce Engagement, part of the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS portfolio, delivers measurable value to companies that want to improve agent and customer experiences, while making contact center operations more efficient. The report notes, “Avaya’s customers reported a 7.5% decrease in operational costs—more than two times the average change in operational costs in the study. Avaya customers also reported a 51.1% improvement in agent efficiency, compared to the average of 46.6% in the study at large. Additionally, Avaya customers saw a 33.7 percent increase in revenue, a 50.3% improvement in customer ratings, and a 59.7 percent improvement in employee satisfaction.”1

“WFO comprises a crucial set of applications that CX leaders are using to improve both customer and agent experience,” says Robin Gareiss, CEO and principal analyst of Metrigy. “Given the stiff competition in this field, Avaya’s performance speaks to not only its technology prowess but also its ability to improve business metrics.”

MetriStar Top Customer Sentiment Award for Avaya OneCloud UCaaS

UCaaS represents the largest segment of the UC architecture landscape; among those still operating on-premise calling platforms, almost 40 percent are either planning to move to UCaaS, or are currently evaluating such a move.1 Avaya OneCloud UCaaS solutions have transformed the traditional video meeting to enable immersive, always-on collaboration, helping businesses meet the challenges of an unpredictable, work-from-anywhere world with continuous, multiexperience collaboration. As the world goes forward to new, hybrid work models, Avaya is empowering cross-functional teams to collaborate across departments and locations in ways that help avoid the video call fatigue associated with limited apps that lack Avaya innovation.