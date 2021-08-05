Doma to Participate in 3rd Annual Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation Conference

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced that it will meet with institutional investors at Needham’s 3rd Annual Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation Conference. At the conference, Doma’s Chief Executive Officer, Max Simkoff, and Doma’s Chief Financial Officer, Noaman Ahmad, will host 1x1 meetings. In July 2021, Doma became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DOMA”.

Details for the conference appearance are as follows: