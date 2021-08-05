LiveVox’s Next-Gen Contact Center Platform Delivers 229% ROI According to Total Economic Impact Study

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, has released the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of LiveVox. The study examines the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying LiveVox’s Blended Omnichannel and purpose-built customer relationship management (CRM). Guest speakers, Forrester’s Art Schoeller and Nick Ferrif, will present key findings from the study on August 11th during a LiveVox webinar.

To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with an investment in LiveVox’s Blended Omnichannel and CRM, Forrester used first-party research and analysis on the Company’s solutions and conducted independent customer interviews. For the purposes of the study, Forrester aggregated the experiences of the interviewed customers and combined the results into a single composite organization.

Prior to using LiveVox’s platform, the customers interviewed used different vendors across various communication channels. As such, they had no tailored, unified desktop for agents and they lacked automation capabilities for capturing or deflecting inbound calls. Moreover, prior attempts to resolve these issues yielded limited success, leaving agents with siloed data stacks and causing friction with customers during calls or other interactions. These limitations led to an increasing number of missed inbound calls, an inability to track customers across channels, low deliverability, and poor customer and agent experiences. After the investment in LiveVox, interviewed customers were able to take advantage of an integrated communications stack while reducing compliance risk and improving KPIs.

“The results from Forrester’s TEI study are further validation that our approach to cloud-based customer service and digital engagement solutions are solving critical challenges for our customers,” said LiveVox CEO Louis Summe. “The contact center software market is at an inflection point as some are estimating the market to grow to as large as $83 billion around 2030. Our capabilities, including an increased focus on automation and AI-assisted tools, will allow our customers to thrive by helping them innovate quickly to best meet the needs of their customers.”