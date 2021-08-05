checkAd

LiveVox’s Next-Gen Contact Center Platform Delivers 229% ROI According to Total Economic Impact Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, has released the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of LiveVox. The study examines the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying LiveVox’s Blended Omnichannel and purpose-built customer relationship management (CRM). Guest speakers, Forrester’s Art Schoeller and Nick Ferrif, will present key findings from the study on August 11th during a LiveVox webinar.

To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with an investment in LiveVox’s Blended Omnichannel and CRM, Forrester used first-party research and analysis on the Company’s solutions and conducted independent customer interviews. For the purposes of the study, Forrester aggregated the experiences of the interviewed customers and combined the results into a single composite organization.

Prior to using LiveVox’s platform, the customers interviewed used different vendors across various communication channels. As such, they had no tailored, unified desktop for agents and they lacked automation capabilities for capturing or deflecting inbound calls. Moreover, prior attempts to resolve these issues yielded limited success, leaving agents with siloed data stacks and causing friction with customers during calls or other interactions. These limitations led to an increasing number of missed inbound calls, an inability to track customers across channels, low deliverability, and poor customer and agent experiences. After the investment in LiveVox, interviewed customers were able to take advantage of an integrated communications stack while reducing compliance risk and improving KPIs.

“The results from Forrester’s TEI study are further validation that our approach to cloud-based customer service and digital engagement solutions are solving critical challenges for our customers,” said LiveVox CEO Louis Summe. “The contact center software market is at an inflection point as some are estimating the market to grow to as large as $83 billion around 2030. Our capabilities, including an increased focus on automation and AI-assisted tools, will allow our customers to thrive by helping them innovate quickly to best meet the needs of their customers.”

Seite 1 von 4


LiveVox Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LiveVox’s Next-Gen Contact Center Platform Delivers 229% ROI According to Total Economic Impact Study LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, has released the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Fiverr and Wix Join Forces to Help Make the Web Accessible for Everyone
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21LiveVox Study Finds That Many Contact Center Leaders Do Not Want to Keep Agents Remote Despite Recent Business Benefits
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21LiveVox to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten