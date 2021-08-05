checkAd

Apex Fintech Solutions to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

05.08.2021   

Apex Fintech Solutions LLC (“Apex” or the “Company”), the “fintech for fintechs” powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, today announced that Bill Capuzzi, Chief Executive Officer, and Connor Coughlin, General Manager, FinTech, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the Apex Investor Relations website at https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com/investor-relations/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/apxf/2450140. An audio replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days after the event at the same website addresses.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions LLC, the “fintech for fintechs,” is the parent company of Apex Clearing Corporation, a custody and clearing platform that’s powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, and Apex Pro, a trusted clearing partner to broker-dealers, ATS’s, routing firms, professional trading firms, hedge funds, institutions and emerging managers. We offer cryptocurrency trading and custody services through Apex Crypto LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions. Collectively, our suite of solutions creates an environment where companies with the biggest ideas in fintech are empowered to change the world. If you’ve got the guts to dream, we’ve got the guts to help you realize those dreams.

As announced on February 22, 2021, Apex entered into a definitive agreement with Northern Star Investment Corp. II (“Northern Star”) (NYSE: NSTB), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, which would result in Apex becoming a publicly listed company after the required approval by the stockholders of Northern Star and the fulfillment of certain other conditions set forth in the merger agreement.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The management team and Board of Directors are composed of veteran consumer, media, technology, retail and finance industry executives and founders, including Joanna Coles, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Ledecky, President and Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Coles is a creative media and technology executive who in her previous roles as editor of two leading magazines and Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines developed an extensive network of relationships at the intersection of technology, fashion and beauty. Ms. Coles currently serves as a special advisor to Cornell Capital, a $7 billion private investment firm, and is on the board at Snap Inc., Sonos, Density Software, and on the global advisory board of global payments company Klarna. Mr. Ledecky is a seasoned businessman with over 35 years of investment and operational experience. He has executed hundreds of acquisitions across multiple industries and raised over $20 billion in debt and equity. He is also co-owner of the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders franchise. For additional information, please visit https://northernstaric2.com.

