Plastec Technologies Reports Fiscal 2021 First Half Results

Plastec Technologies, Ltd. (OTCBB: PLTYF) (the “Company”) today reported unaudited financial results for the fiscal 2021 six-month period ended June 30, 2021. See financial tables at the end of this release in Hong Kong dollars (HKD). All other amounts in this press release are presented in U.S. dollars (USD) with a conversion rate of US$1.0: HK$7.8.

Current Balance Sheet Highlights

  • $22.1 million in workingcapital at June 30, 2021, compared to $22.2million at December 31, 2020.
  • Book value per share was$1.71 at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.72 at December 31, 2020.

Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.80 Per Share

The Company’s Board of Directors has, today, declared a special cash dividend of $0.80 per ordinary share payable on or about August 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 19, 2021.

Update on Securities Repurchase Plan

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a further extension of its existing securities repurchase plan (as expanded and expiring on September 25, 2021) through September 25, 2022, allowing it to purchase up to $5 million of its securities in both open market and privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of the Company’s management and as market conditions allow; which repurchase plan may be suspended, modified or discontinued without any notice at any time.

Management Comments

Mr. Kin Sun Sze-To, Chairman of the Company, stated, “We remain committed to rewarding shareholders while the Company continues to evaluate potential investment opportunities. With the payment of this special dividend, we have distributed cash dividends in the aggregate of $18.4 per ordinary share to shareholders since closing of the divestment transaction in October 2016 as a measure of rewarding them for their ownership.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

 

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)

(Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the 6-month

period ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

HK$

 

HK$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (expenses)/income, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

(1,014)

 

(1,638)

Gain on disposal of a subsidiary

 

 

 

 

-

 

29

Total operating expenses, net

 

 

 

 

(1,014)

 

(1,609)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

 

 

(1,014)

 

(1,609)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

 

 

62

 

979

Loss before income tax expense

 

 

 

 

(952)

 

(630)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

(390)

 

(389)

Net loss attributable to the Company’s shareholders

 

 

 

 

(1,342)

 

(1,019)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

-

 

-

Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company’s shareholders

 

 

 

 

(1,342)

 

(1,019)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated)

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

June 30,

 

(Audited)

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

HK$

 

HK$

ASSETS

 
 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

180,703

 

182,697

Deposits, prepayment and other receivables

 

 

2,871

 

2,450

Total current assets

 

 

183,574

 

185,147

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

-

 

60

Intangible assets

 

 

438

 

438

Total assets

 

 

184,012

 

185,645

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

 
 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Other payables and accruals

 

 

888

 

1,569

Tax payable

 

 

10,576

 

10,186

Total current liabilities

 

 

11,464

 

11,755

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

11,464

 

11,755

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; 100,000,000 authorized 12,938,128 and 12,938,128 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

 

 

101

 

101

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

26,049

 

26,049

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

(30)

 

(30)

Retained earnings

 

 

146,428

 

147,770

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

172,548

 

173,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

184,012

 

185,645

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the 6-month

period ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

HK$

 

HK$

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

(1,342)

 

 

(1,019)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

60

 

181

Gain on disposal of a subsidiary

 

 

 

 

-

 

(29)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits, prepayment and other receivables

 

 

 

 

(421)

 

(452)

Other payables and accruals

 

 

 

 

(681)

 

(895)

Tax payables

 

 

 

 

390

 

389

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

 

 

(1,994)

 

(1,825)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash inflow from disposals of subsidiaries (net of cash disposed of, HK$nil for the 6-month period ended June 30, 2021 and HK$1 for the 6-month period ended June 30, 2020)

 

 

 

 

-

 

27

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

 

 

-

 

27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

(1,994)

 

(1,798)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

 

 

182,697

 

185,530

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

 

 

 

180,703

 

183,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest received, net

 

 

 

 

62

 

979

 




