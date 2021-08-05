checkAd

Alignment Healthcare Partners With Cedars-Sinai in 2022, Adding Nearly 1,800 Providers to Its Network in Critical Los Angeles Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the addition of Cedars-Sinai, one of the largest nonprofit academic medical centers in the United States, to its PPO provider network starting Jan. 1, 2022, pending regulatory approval.

“The addition of Cedars-Sinai to our network of providers in Los Angeles – a market with a large population of seniors – provides our members with even more choice in their care,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare, and CEO, Alignment Health Plan (CA). “This partnership gives our members access to Cedars-Sinai’s top doctors and care teams without increasing their medical costs. As we continue to grow across the country, partnerships with established providers such as Cedars-Sinai ensure we uphold a high level of quality care to those we serve.”

Cedars-Sinai recently was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best hospitals in the nation. The medical center ranked No. 6 nationally in the magazine's "Best Hospitals 2021-22" analysis, earning a place among a select group of 20 Honor Roll hospitals. The Geriatrics program ranked No. 10 in the nation.

Cedars-Sinai has a long history of serving the Los Angeles community for over a century and is committed to ensuring access to high-quality, accessible and affordable care to individuals throughout the region. This collaboration will provide the 1.5 million Medicare-eligible seniors in Los Angeles County with access to 1,780 Cedars-Sinai physicians and providers as well as two hospitals—Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital—in Alignment PPO plans in 2022. Many Cedars-Sinai doctors are in-network, but members should confirm whether a specific doctor is covered under a chosen plan.

Members also will have access to popular benefits of Alignment’s health plans including grocery allowances and non-emergency medical transportation as well as access to their 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service.

“Alignment’s mission of transforming senior care for the better is a bold one. As we grow across the country, our relationship with top provider networks such as Cedars-Sinai is critical in upholding this mission, delivering better health outcomes and better care experiences in the process,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “Our team is focused on continuing to transform the health care experience for more seniors nationwide, empowering providers in the Cedars-Sinai network and beyond in a shared commitment to put the senior first in all we do.”

For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact

Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alignment Healthcare Partners With Cedars-Sinai in 2022, Adding Nearly 1,800 Providers to Its Network in Critical Los Angeles Market ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the addition of Cedars-Sinai, one of the largest nonprofit academic medical centers in the United States, to its PPO …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board