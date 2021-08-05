Alignment Healthcare Partners With Cedars-Sinai in 2022, Adding Nearly 1,800 Providers to Its Network in Critical Los Angeles Market

“The addition of Cedars-Sinai to our network of providers in Los Angeles – a market with a large population of seniors – provides our members with even more choice in their care,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare, and CEO, Alignment Health Plan (CA). “This partnership gives our members access to Cedars-Sinai’s top doctors and care teams without increasing their medical costs. As we continue to grow across the country, partnerships with established providers such as Cedars-Sinai ensure we uphold a high level of quality care to those we serve.”

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the addition of Cedars-Sinai, one of the largest nonprofit academic medical centers in the United States, to its PPO provider network starting Jan. 1, 2022, pending regulatory approval.

Cedars-Sinai recently was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best hospitals in the nation. The medical center ranked No. 6 nationally in the magazine's "Best Hospitals 2021-22" analysis, earning a place among a select group of 20 Honor Roll hospitals. The Geriatrics program ranked No. 10 in the nation.

Cedars-Sinai has a long history of serving the Los Angeles community for over a century and is committed to ensuring access to high-quality, accessible and affordable care to individuals throughout the region. This collaboration will provide the 1.5 million Medicare-eligible seniors in Los Angeles County with access to 1,780 Cedars-Sinai physicians and providers as well as two hospitals—Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital—in Alignment PPO plans in 2022. Many Cedars-Sinai doctors are in-network, but members should confirm whether a specific doctor is covered under a chosen plan.

Members also will have access to popular benefits of Alignment’s health plans including grocery allowances and non-emergency medical transportation as well as access to their 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service.

“Alignment’s mission of transforming senior care for the better is a bold one. As we grow across the country, our relationship with top provider networks such as Cedars-Sinai is critical in upholding this mission, delivering better health outcomes and better care experiences in the process,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “Our team is focused on continuing to transform the health care experience for more seniors nationwide, empowering providers in the Cedars-Sinai network and beyond in a shared commitment to put the senior first in all we do.”

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

