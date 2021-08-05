Selecta Biosciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that it plans to host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provide a business update.

Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing (844) 845-4170 (domestic) or (412) 717-9621 (international) and may access a teleconference replay for one week by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using confirmation code 10147802. Investors and the public can access the live and archived webcast of this call and a copy of the presentation via the Investors & Media section of the company’s website, www.selectabio.com.